Softaken Launches Enterprise Email Migration Tool For Multi-Platform Organizations

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 25, 2026 12:32 am - Softaken Software has released Enterprise Email Migration, a cross-platform tool designed for IT teams managing email system transitions on Windows, macOS, and Linux. The software processes data locally without requiring cloud uploads.

New Delhi – September 25, 2026 – Softaken Software has announced the launch of Enterprise Email Migration, a new solution built specifically for organizations that need to move email data between platforms without relying on external cloud services. The tool addresses a common challenge IT departments face: managing email migrations safely while maintaining complete control over company data.

There are myriad reasons for email system migrations. Organizations might upgrade their infrastructure, consolidate multiple email platforms, or change service providers. But whatever the catalyst, the fundamental problem is the same: Mailbox data needs to move intact, folder structures need to be preserved, and sensitive company communications need to remain under organizational control throughout the process. Enterprise Email Migration was built to solve this problem directly.

The software is entirely run on local machines. During a migration, all data processing takes place on your Windows, macOS or Linux computer. There's no upload to an outside server, no cloud middlemen involved, and the company has total visibility into what's being moved and where. This is particularly important for companies with strict data governance policies, compliance requirements or security protocols that determine where company information can go.

Enterprise Email Migration supports the formats that most enterprises really work with. The same tool works with Outlook PST files, Exchange OST files, EML and MBOX formats, MSG files and live connections to Exchange or IMAP systems. Folder hierarchies are maintained during conversion. When the user logs into their new mailbox, everything is organized just like before. Attachments, calendars, contacts and message metadata is fully transferred so nothing is lost in translation.

For bigger migrations the tool takes care of batch processing. You can convert multiple mailboxes at the same time instead of one at a time, saving a lot of time in enterprise environments with hundreds of mailboxes that might need to be migrated. The software is designed to run on large files typical in enterprise environments and can handle multi-gigabyte mailboxes without performance degradation as long as the local machine has enough disk space and RAM available.

Administrators can preview sample messages to verify data quality before committing to a full migration. This strategy catches problems early so they don't cascade through an entire migration job. Teams can also filter out certain date ranges, specific folders or message types with filtering capabilities. Enterprise Email Migration allows you to move only recent emails, leaving archived data behind, if that is all your organization requires.

The tool is offline so migration speed is dependent on local hardware and not internet connectivity. No limits for organizations that have slow or unreliable internet. Likewise, there is no reliance on the availability or bandwidth throttling of external services from cloud providers. The migration is either complete or delayed by local hardware, with no third party factors outside the organization's control.

For any setup related queries and configuration support licensed users can contact the Softaken support team. You can buy the software right away from the Softaken website. For organizations that would like to test the software before purchasing, there is also demo access available.

Visit here for more info:

“Organizations are more concerned about where their data is going during transitions,” said a representative of Softaken Software. Enterprise Email Migration returns control to IT teams.“The tool enables self-service migrations without requiring external consultants or trusting sensitive company communications to cloud services.”

About Softaken Software

Softaken Software develops email migration and conversion tools for IT professionals managing platform transitions and system upgrades. The company's products support multiple email formats and operating systems, allowing organizations to maintain flexibility when handling email infrastructure changes.