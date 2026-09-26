Trust Fertility Clinic Brings Advanced, Personalised Fertility Care To Abu Dhabi And The Wider UAE

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 25, 2026 12:55 am - Part of the Burjeel Holdings network, the clinic offers a full spectrum of fertility services from diagnostic assessment through IVF, fertility preservation, and male fertility care under one roof at Burjeel Medical City.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - 25/09/2026

Trust Fertility Clinic, based on the 3rd floor of Burjeel Medical City in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, is a dedicated fertility and reproductive medicine centre offering evidence-based treatment to individuals and couples across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and the wider UAE. Licensed by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DOH License No. MF7820) and operating as part of the Burjeel Holdings network, the clinic combines specialist clinical expertise with an in-house, state-of-the-art IVF laboratory.

The clinic's care model is built around five core service areas: Comprehensive Fertility Assessment, Assisted Reproductive Technologies (including IVF, ICSI, IUI, and Preimplantation Genetic Testing), Fertility Preservation Services (egg, sperm, and embryo freezing, and ovarian tissue cryopreservation), Fertility-Enhancing Surgeries (including minimally invasive hysteroscopy and laparoscopy), and Male Fertility Services (covering male fertility evaluation, varicocele management, and surgical sperm retrieval). Together, these allow patients to receive diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care within a single, coordinated team rather than being referred between separate providers.

The clinic is led by Dr. Walid Reda Sayed, Consultant Reproductive Endocrinologist & Infertility Specialist and Group Medical Director, who brings more than 30 years of experience in gynaecology, obstetrics, and reproductive medicine. He is supported by a multidisciplinary team of specialists in reproductive medicine, gynaecology, urology and andrology, and anaesthesia, alongside Dr. Irfan Aslam, Group IVF Lab Director, who oversees the clinic's embryology and laboratory operations.

A PATIENT-CENTRED, TECHNOLOGY-ENABLED APPROACH

Trust Fertility Clinic describes its mission as helping patients navigate fertility challenges with“personalised, compassionate care,” supported by cutting-edge reproductive medicine and AI-driven technologies within its laboratory and diagnostic workflows. The clinic positions itself around three core values: empathy, transparency, and service excellence, with an emphasis on individualised treatment plans rather than a one-size-fits-all protocol.

To support patients earlier in their journey, the clinic also offers free digital tools on its website, including an ovulation calculator that helps individuals estimate fertile windows and expected due dates, as part of a broader effort to make fertility information more accessible before a patient's first consultation.

SUGGESTED SPOKESPERSON QUOTE

“Every fertility journey is different, and our approach reflects that. From the first assessment through to treatment, our goal is to combine clinical excellence with the kind of compassionate, transparent care that helps patients feel supported at every step, not just treated,” said Dr. Walid Reda Sayed, Group Medical Director, Trust Fertility Clinic.

Note: this quote is a suggested draft only. It should be reviewed, edited, and formally approved by Dr. Walid Reda Sayed (or an authorised spokesperson) before this release is issued or published.

AVAILABILITY

Trust Fertility Clinic is open Sunday, 9:00 AM – 6:30 PM, and Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM. Appointments can be booked online at trustfertility/book-an-appointment, by phone at 800 23, or via WhatsApp at +971 50 767 2825.

ABOUT TRUST FERTILITY CLINIC

Trust Fertility Clinic is a specialist fertility and reproductive medicine centre located within Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, and part of the Burjeel Holdings healthcare network. The clinic provides a full spectrum of fertility services, including comprehensive fertility assessment, assisted reproductive technologies (IVF, ICSI, IUI, PGT), fertility preservation, fertility-enhancing surgery, and male fertility services, supported by an in-house IVF laboratory and a multidisciplinary specialist team. Trust Fertility Clinic is licensed by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DOH License No. MF7820). For more information, visit trustfertility.

MEDIA CONTACT

Trust Fertility Clinic

Burjeel Medical City, 3rd Floor, Zone D, 28th Street – Mohamed Bin Zayed City Z9, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Email:...

Phone: (+971) 50 7672825

Website: trustfertility