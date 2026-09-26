Undeniable Video Evidence Reveals Why So Many People Have A Difficult Time Playing Pool

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 25, 2026 1:10 am - Pool champion Joe Sturtz, with 300+ tournament wins and 400+ students taught, released video evidence showing how standard pool ball designs hide the ball's true shape, causing players to guess instead of aim.

Cape Coral, Florida pool player and instructor Joe Sturtz has released a short video that he says reveals why so many people struggle to make shots on a pool table, and the answer is not a lack of talent.

According to Sturtz, the colors and patterns printed on standard pool balls work like camouflage. They hide the ball's true round shape, so the player's eye cannot accurately find the ball's center or read the angle needed to pocket it. In his video, Sturtz places a protractor over a ball to show how far off the eye's reading can be.

Sturtz has won more than 300 tournaments and has taught over 400 students. Over decades of watching players in pool halls, bars, and pool rooms, he estimates that more than 90 percent of the players he has seen struggle to pocket balls consistently. Online, a search for "suck at pool" on YouTube has historically returned tens of thousands of videos of players missing shots.

"It's not your fault," says Sturtz. "The equipment itself is working against you."

Sturtz says the problem affects beginners and experienced league players alike. A player can line up a shot carefully, use a smooth stroke, and still miss, because the target the eye sees is not where the ball truly is. Over time, many players lose confidence and quit the game, believing they simply lack natural ability.

To help players see through the problem, Sturtz created the Sturtz Sighting And Aiming Technique (S-SAAT) and designed four sets of textured, patterned practice balls meant to correct the visual distortion. He points out that in the last 80 years, only two sighting and aiming techniques have been widely taught in pool, and neither addresses this issue.

The S-SAAT technique and materials are available as a $20 digital download at The download includes a short video, two concise guides, and a visual aid that shows players exactly what to look for. Purchases are backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Watch the video evidence on YouTube:

About People Suck At Pool: People Suck At Pool is a Cape Coral, Florida company founded by Joe Sturtz. The company teaches a simple visual correction that helps pool players of every level stop guessing and start pocketing balls with more success and consistency. For more information, contact....