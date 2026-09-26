Nitin Nabin Accuses Opposition Of Misleading Public On SIR

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused the Opposition of deliberately misleading the public on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and targeting constitutional institutions.

In a detailed post on X, Nabin said the Opposition had once again been exposed for spreading falsehoods about the SIR. He pointed out that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had clearly stated that the full Commission took every decision relating to the SIR unanimously.

Despite this clarification, he alleged,“the Congress chose to build its entire narrative around a manufactured lie and launched attacks on the country's constitutional bodies.”

Highlighting what he described as the Opposition's double standards, Nabin wrote that when the same electoral process delivered victories to Congress and its allies in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, its credibility was accepted.“But when the people's mandate goes against them elsewhere, they question the very institutions that conduct those elections. Democracy cannot be respected selectively,” he said.

He emphasised that wins and losses are inherent to democratic politics, but resorting to malicious propaganda to discredit respected institutions was“deeply unfortunate and unacceptable.” Nabin asserted that those who repeatedly undermined India's democratic framework for political survival owed the nation an honest reckoning and a public apology.

His remarks come at a time when the ECI's SIR exercise has become a subject of intense political debate. Opposition parties, particularly Congress, have raised questions over the process, while the BJP has consistently defended the poll body's independence and transparency.

Nabin's statement is being viewed as a sharp rebuttal to the Opposition's allegations. His post has drawn significant attention in political circles as the ruling party continues to counter claims that cast doubt on the integrity of electoral processes and constitutional institutions.