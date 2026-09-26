India In Nine Of 11 UN Mandates: EAM Jaishankar

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Sep 27 (IANS) Indian contingents are serving under nine of the UN's 11 peacekeeping mandates, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told the General Assembly on Saturday, placing their work at the centre of India's contribution to international peace.

“Right now, our contingents are present in 9 out of 11 mandates,” he said. Indian troops had carried out their duties firmly and professionally, including under pressure.

EAM Jaishankar also highlighted an Indian woman combat helicopter pilot who received the UN's 2025 Military Gender Advocate of the Year award. He did not name her or identify the mission in which she served.

The minister described peacekeeping as part of a wider effort to help other countries through conflict and crisis. India had sent medical supplies to conflict zones, areas affected by epidemics and places struck by natural disasters, he said.

He cited India's early response to flash floods in Nepal and an earthquake in Venezuela. Indian programmes also helped address shortages of food, medicine, energy and fertiliser, while limb fitment camps assisted people in other countries.

“Given the state of the world, each member of the UN must ask themselves what they can do,” Jaishankar said. India's development projects, emergency assistance and peacekeeping deployments were among the contributions he set out in response.

EAM Jaishankar warned that peace could not be measured solely by the absence of war. Stability, security and predictability were also necessary, he said, and weakening any of them would make peace harder to sustain.

He urged countries to approach peace as a continuing commitment. At the close of his speech, he invoked Mahatma Gandhi's words:“There is no way to peace; peace is the way.”

UN peacekeeping missions operate under mandates set by the Security Council. The duties assigned to each mission vary by conflict and by the terms approved by the council.

India has contributed personnel to UN peacekeeping for decades. EAM Jaishankar's remarks highlighted the extent of its current participation and the recognition of an Indian woman serving in a combat aviation role.