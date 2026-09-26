MP Govt Eyes Tourism, Energy To Boost Industry: CM Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Sep 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh is seeking to expand its industrial and economic base by developing emerging sectors such as religious and medical tourism while strengthening energy and land infrastructure for investors, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

Addressing the launch of the Indore chapter of the Hindu Economic Forum, Yadav said the state had the basic resources required for industrial expansion, including surplus electricity and an adequate land bank.

“Madhya Pradesh currently leads in sectors most essential for industries. The state has surplus electricity and an adequate land bank, and continuous efforts are being made to provide all necessary facilities to industries,” he stated.

He added that the government was exploring new avenues in the energy sector, including solar power generation over water bodies, while strengthening hydropower sources. Yadav said the state was working to develop new industrial sectors and create a favourable environment for investment, with employment generation as a key objective.

Highlighting growth in Madhya Pradesh's per capita income, he noted it had risen from around Rs 11,000 in 2002-03 to Rs 1.40 lakh in 2022 and Rs 1.67 lakh in 2026.“Within a period of 10 to 12 years, the wheels of development have accelerated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accelerated the country's economic growth, and Madhya Pradesh is successfully translating MoUs signed for industrial development into ground-level reality,” he said.

The Chief Minister stressed that entrepreneurs had an important role in the country's economic progress, with expanding economic activity creating employment opportunities.

Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India V. Anantha Nageswaran said India was progressing rapidly with a growth rate of 7.8 per cent, expected to rise further. He noted that India's trade with foreign countries was steadily expanding.

The event also featured a presentation on the World Hindu Congress, whose three editions were held in New Delhi (2014), Chicago (2018) and Bangkok (2023). The fourth edition is scheduled in Mumbai from December 18 to 20, 2026. The event screened a documentary showcasing the World Hindu Congress's activities.