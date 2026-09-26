KTR Watches Favourite Actor Nani's Latest Film 'The Paradise'

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) arrived at Sudharshan Theatre in Hyderabad on Friday evening to watch Nani's latest release, 'The Paradise'. KTR was accompanied by several other members of the political fraternity.

Earlier in the day, KTR had expressed his excitement about watching his favourite actor Nani's latest film in a theatre. "After many, many years, going to a theatre tonight to watch one of my favourite actors @NameisNani and the talented young director @odela_srikanth in 'The Paradise'," he posted on X.

About 'The Paradise'

'The Paradise', directed by Srikanth Odela, hit the theatres on September 24. It stars Nani alongside Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Raghav Juyal in prominent roles. Actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda plays a surprise political cameo as MLA Shankaranna-a character that is reportedly inspired by former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)-in the Telugu period action-drama film (ANI)

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