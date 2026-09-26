India Exposes Pak's Terror Duplicity At UN, Asserts Right To Self-Defence

Delivering a blistering rebuff against cross-border state-sponsored terrorism from the global platform, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took down malicious propaganda at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, asserting New Delhi's unyielding resolve to safeguard national security. Exposing Islamabad's transparent obfuscation and exposing Pakistan as a rogue state defined by its duplicity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched a sharp critique against nations attempting to distort global realities and justify safe havens for extremists. Addressing world leaders at UN headquarters, he stated, "Yesterday, a serial practitioner of terrorism misrepresented facts before this assembly. Arguments were invoked to normalise terrorism and claim immunity from its consequences. That will not stand. Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised. Friendship and goodwill cannot coexist with terrorism, and understandings premised on that will naturally be called into question. It is for the perpetrator of terrorism to mend its ways..."

'No dilution in zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism'

Elaborating on India's resolute stance against planetary terror networks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed that the international community must dismantle state-backed syndicates without exception. Highlighting the institutional dangers posed by state actors, he emphasized, "A persistent threat to peace has been the scourge of terrorism. That this could be state-sponsored, with cross-border purpose, makes it a direct affront to the global order. Governments indulging in such practices must be held accountable. There must be no dilution in our zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. Its financial aspects, in particular, should be exposed and should be countered..."

India hits back at Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Reinforcing this firm national resolve, India subsequently delivered a stinging rebuttal to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following his address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

'Terrorism by night': Diplomat exposes Pakistan's double standards

Earlier, exercising India's right of reply, Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot termed Sharif's remarks“bizarre” and brought the Assembly's attention to Pakistan's history of sheltering high-profile terrorists, noting that Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, was discovered residing within Pakistan.“The US just observed the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Its mastermind was living at the doorstep of Pakistan's Army's premier academy,” she pointed out.

Sharif had used the global platform to rake up the tired rhetoric on Kashmir issue and credit US President Donald Trump for his intervention during the 2025 conflict, a narrative directly dismantled as India exposed Islamabad's double standards on security, asserting that Pakistan“claims to uphold security by day and perpetrates terrorism by night.”

Warning Islamabad of the repercussions of supporting cross-border terror, India firmly reiterated its sovereign right to self-defence.“We demonstrated last year that terrorists will have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised. And continued terrorism by Pakistan will have consequences,” the Indian diplomat said.

New Delhi undertook Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, striking terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

While President Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for mediating a cessation of hostilities, New Delhi has consistently rejected any form of third-party intervention.

Calling upon the international community, India urged the UN Assembly“to recognise Pakistan and its policies for what they are, not what its representatives mendaciously present.”

Both the External Affairs minister and the Indian diplomat have successfully dismantle Islamabad's“hypocritical homilies” and exposed Pakistan's unequivocal support for terror.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)