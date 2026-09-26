Qatar Chamber Participates In Global Halal Summit, Discusses Trade Ties With Malaysia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Qatar Chamber (QC) explored ways to boost trade and investment ties with Malaysia and enhance the role of the Qatar-Malaysia Joint Business Council during its participation in the Global Halal Summit (GHaS) 2026 in Kuala Lumpur.

The QC delegation was headed by Dr. Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohammed, QC Board Member and Chairman of the Qatari side of the Qatar-Malaysia Joint Business Council, in the presence of HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Malaysia Salah bin Mohamed Al Sorour.

Dr. Al Mohammed met with Mohamed Razeek Hussain, Chairman of the Malaysian side of the Qatar-Malaysia Joint Business Council, to discuss bilateral trade and economic relations and ways to further strengthen them.

The meeting also explored mechanisms to enhance the Joint Business Council's role in promoting cooperation between the business communities of both countries.

The two sides agreed to hold regular meetings, follow up on cooperation opportunities, promote trade and investment, facilitate business partnerships and joint ventures.

They also stressed the importance of giving the Council a more active role in promoting investment opportunities in both countries, connecting Qatari and Malaysian businesspeople and companies, facilitating partnerships, commercial alliances and joint ventures, exchanging information on the business environment, legislation, investment incentives and promising sectors, and organizing business meetings and events.

Dr. Al Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar Chamber's commitment to strengthening the Council's role as a platform for private-sector cooperation, highlighting promising opportunities and stressing the importance of intensifying reciprocal visits and business meetings to foster new trade and investment partnerships.

Dr. Al Mohammed also met with S. Jay Shankar, Deputy CEO of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), with discussions focusing on enhancing trade and investment cooperation, strengthening private-sector engagement and exploring new opportunities for Qatari and Malaysian companies.

He also met with Malaysian business leaders, particularly those in the food industry, highlighting Qatar's investment opportunities and incentives and inviting them to invest in the country.

Dr. Al Mohammed highlighted the strong economic and trade relations between Qatar and Malaysia, stressing the significant potential for expanding private-sector cooperation, particularly in food industries, halal products, logistics, technology and investment.