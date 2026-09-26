On July 12, 2026, Qatar bid farewell to His Highness the late Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, whose 18-year reign (1995-2013) transformed the small Gulf peninsula of Qatar into one of the world's most influential energy powers and diplomatic actors.

Amid the many retrospectives on his economic and geopolitical achievements, less attention has been paid to a parallel and no less significant strand of his legacy: Qatar's leadership as a distinctive voice in global environmental governance and climate diplomacy, especially supporting the voices of global south.

The legacy from the creation of Qatar's first environmental institutions and laws, through the adoption of Qatar National Vision 2030 with its dedicated environmental pillar, to Doha's hosting of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP18) conference in 2012 and first carbon-neutral world cup in history at the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022.

Qatar formally ratified the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on April 18, 1996, and later acceded to the Kyoto Protocol on January 11, 2005.

These critical steps in its national engagement with international environmental frameworks occurred – signed and ratified – during the reign of HH the late Father Amir.

Building Qatar's Institutions

Environmental policy in Qatar traces its origins to the early years of HH Sheikh Hamad's rule.

In 2000, his government established the Supreme Council for the Environment and Natural Reserves, the country's first dedicated environmental authority, tasked with formulating policy, drafting legislation, and overseeing protected areas.

This was followed by Qatar's first comprehensive environmental protection law, which laid the legal basis for environmental impact assessment, pollution control, and the designation of protected natural reserves; a body of law that, though since amended, still underpins Qatari environmental regulation.

Alongside legislation, the Hamad-era state expanded Qatar's network of protected reserves and began systematic efforts to conserve threatened desert and marine ecosystems, including habitats for the Arabian oryx and marine turtles and the mangrove stands along Qatar's northern coast.

The institution-building era was when Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030) was launched in October 2008 under HH the late Father Amir's direction and formally issued through the General Secretariat for Development Planning.

QNV 2030 organised Qatar's long-term development around four parallel pillars – human, social, economic, and environmental development – and explicitly named environmental protection and sustainable development practices as a core national priority to achieve sustainable development goal.

The environmental development pillar committed Qatar to managing the tension between rapid economic expansion and the carrying capacity of a fragile desert and coastal ecosystem, addressing air and water quality, biodiversity loss, and the long-term sustainability.

UNFCCC COP18 and the Doha Climate Gateway

HH Sheikh Hamad's most visible personal contribution to global climate diplomacy came in December 2012, when Doha hosted the 18th Conference of the Parties (COP18) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the first UN climate summit held in the Middle East, and in a major hydrocarbon-exporting state.

HH the late Father Amir personally opened the high-level segment of the conference, using the occasion to position Qatar as a bridge between industrialised emitters, developing nations, and fossil-fuel-producing states.

The conference presidency was held by Abdullah bin Hamad al-Attiyah, a veteran Qatari energy minister and deputy prime minister (a close ally of HH Sheikh Hamad, who passed away in May 2026), who had already chaired the UN Commission on Sustainable Development.

The choice of president that itself reflected Qatar's effort to reconcile energy-producer interests with climate stewardship.

COP18 produced the "Doha Climate Gateway", a package of decisions that, most notably, extended the Kyoto Protocol into a second commitment period (2013-20) through the Doha Amendment, kept alive the negotiating track that would eventually produce the Paris Agreement at COP21 in Paris, and advanced discussions on climate finance and loss-and-damage mechanisms for vulnerable states.

The outcomes were widely seen as incremental rather than transformative, a criticism levelled at the conference at the time, but the conference's significance for Qatar lay less in the substance of the Doha Amendment than in its positioning.

The hosting of COP18 allowed HH Sheikh Hamad's government to insert Qatar into the institutional heart of global climate governance at a moment when no other Gulf state had done so.

HH the late Father Amir's opening address to the COP18 high-level segment on December 4, 2012, framed environmental and economic development as inseparable rather than competing goals: QNV 2030, he told delegates, treated environmental development and economic development as "two fundamental goals" that could not be sacrificed for the other.

He then translated that principle into the specific medium-term targets of the National Development Strategy 2011-16, including sustainable water use, improved air quality, more efficient use of gas and energy, reduced and better-recycled waste, protection of biodiversity, expansion of green space alongside urban growth, and greater public environmental awareness, presenting them as commitments that extended beyond government ministries to Qatar's state-owned and private companies.

HH the late Father Amir closed by casting Qatar's stake in the negotiations in personal terms, telling delegates that the state stood ready to help find solutions "because we are partners on this planet”.

Sustainability at Core of the World Cup Qatar 2022 Bid

Qatar's successful bid to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, awarded in December 2010, was secured entirely within HH Sheikh Hamad's tenure and stands as one of the clearest examples of environmental and sustainability as core of the winning proposal for Qatar 2022.

The bid submitted to FIFA leaned heavily on environmental commitments unprecedented for any mega-event, a pledge and commitment which was later translated to hosting first carbon-neutral World Cup Qatar 2022, the promise of purpose-built solar-cooling technology for open-air stadiums in a country where summer temperatures regularly exceed 40° Celsius, and commitments to sustainable construction certification for the tournament's venues and infrastructure.

Although the tournament itself was ultimately delivered in 2022 under His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, its environmental architecture and the diplomatic capital invested in the original bid were products of HH Sheikh Hamad's final years in power.

The World Cup has since become one of the most contested case studies of climate action at mega events, but we should not obscure the more basic point that HH Sheikh Hamad's vision for Qatar World Cup 2022 was among the first country to recognise that environmental credentials had become a prerequisite for hosting global mega-events, and to build, however imperfectly, set a global precedence.

A Legacy Carried Forward

The clearest evidence of HH the late Father Amir's structural legacy is the extent to which his successor built directly upon it rather than starting anew.

Under HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim, Qatar established a dedicated Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) in 2021, elevating environmental governance for the first time to full cabinet-ministry status, a step beyond the Supreme Council model created two decades earlier.

That ministry launched Qatar's National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP) ahead of COP26, setting a target of reducing national greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 relative to a 2019 baseline, and providing, for the first time, a quantified roadmap explicitly tied to the environmental pillar first articulated in QNV 2030 in 2008.

The continuity is more than institutional, it is rhetorical.

HH the Amir's own public statements on climate change, including his description of climate change as "one of the most serious challenges of our time" at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit, echo the balancing language HH Sheikh Hamad used at COP18 in 2012, an acknowledgment of Qatar's responsibility for environment and climate action.

HH the late Father Amir's legacy, read this way, speaks beyond Qatar's own development trajectory to arguments that he pressed at COP18 on behalf of the wider developing world.

Opening the summit, he warned that no state could retreat into old habits of isolation, since the effects of environmental harm respect no borders, and he called on industrialised nations to make good on their obligations to assist developing countries under the Convention.

Reiterating his words, that rests on a single idea he offered at COP18 and that Qatar has carried forward ever since, that the environmental and climate commitments, at home and abroad, comes from the same conviction he voiced in Doha, that“we are partners on this planet”.

About the author:

Neeshad Shafi is an award-winning environmentalist with over nine years of experience analysing global climate policy, strategy, and advocacy, with a particular focus on the Gulf and the Middle East. He is also an expert on social movements and the political dimensions of environmental politics in the Arab region. Shafi is the co-founder the Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar (AYCMQA), a first registered youth-led non-profit association in Qatar, mobilising regional youth action on climate change.