Gary Bassett Shares Lessons From 45 Years Across Finance And Technology

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) The Dallas-based finance and technology entrepreneur discusses how experience in investment banking, community banking, software, acquisitions, and asset management has shaped the questions he asks when evaluating new opportunities.

DALLAS, Texas, 26th September 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - A promising business opportunity can look very different depending on which side of the table someone is sitting on.







After more than four decades working across finance and technology, Gary Bassett has occupied several of those seats. He has analyzed companies as an investment banker, worked inside community banking, built and operated an enterprise software company, experienced an acquisition as a founder, and later returned to institutional finance.

Each experience, Bassett says, added another question to the way he evaluates an opportunity.

“Early in my career, I learned to ask whether the numbers supported the story,” Bassett said.“Later, after running a company myself, I learned to ask another question: What actually has to happen every day for those numbers to become real?”

Looking Beyond the Initial Opportunity

Bassett began his career in investment banking at J.P. Morgan in New York in 1979. His work included financial modeling, valuation, due diligence, and corporate debt transactions.

The experience taught him to examine the assumptions underneath a proposal rather than focusing only on its potential.

“An idea can sound very compelling until you start changing the assumptions behind it,” Bassett said.“What happens if growth is slower? What happens if the cost is higher? What has to go right for the plan to work? Those were useful questions to learn early.”

His subsequent experience in Texas banking brought those questions closer to individual businesses and communities.

Bassett became a founding shareholder of Lamar National Bank and served as president of the Lamar Bank Center. The work exposed him to commercial banking, lending, real estate, and the practical consequences of financial decisions.

That perspective became particularly important when Bassett moved from analyzing businesses to building one.

Building Microbank Changed the View From the Other Side

In 1985, Bassett founded Microbank Software Inc., an enterprise software company serving organizations in banking and construction.

Running the company introduced a different set of considerations. A business could not succeed on strategy alone. Products had to work. Customers had to see value in them. Employees had to execute. Problems that appeared small on paper could become much larger when they affected day-to-day operations.

“Building Microbank changed the way I looked at companies,” Bassett said.“When you have been responsible for the product, the customers, and the decisions that have to be made on Monday morning, you start asking different questions when you look at a business.”

Microbank eventually developed an international client base and was acquired by Citicorp. Bassett also participated in the integration that followed the acquisition.

That process added another layer to his experience. Evaluating whether two businesses make sense together is one challenge. Integrating people, systems, customers, and operating processes after a transaction is another.

“A transaction has a closing date, but the work of combining organizations does not end on that date,” Bassett said.“That experience made me pay much more attention to what has to happen after an agreement is signed.”

Returning to Investment Banking With an Operator's Perspective

Bassett later spent nearly a decade as a managing director at Bank of America, working in investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and strategic advisory assignments.

He returned to institutional finance with experience he did not have earlier in his career: he had founded and operated a company himself.

Bassett says that experience made him more interested in what sits behind financial statements and projections.

“Numbers are important, but every number came from something that happened inside the business,” he said.“There are customers, employees, operating decisions, competitors, and unexpected problems behind those results. I became much more interested in understanding that part of the story.”

Experience Can Change the Questions

Today, Bassett is the founder, chairman, and managing partner of Dallas-based HP Capital Partners, which he established in 2012.

His career has crossed industries and roles, but Bassett does not view those experiences as separate chapters with no connection to one another.

Instead, each has influenced how he approaches the next opportunity.

For business leaders, he believes evaluating an opportunity requires more than asking how attractive the potential outcome appears. It also means examining assumptions, understanding how an organization actually operates, considering what could disrupt the plan, and determining whether the people and systems involved can execute it.

“Experience does not mean you automatically know the answer,” Bassett said.“If anything, it gives you more questions to ask. I think that is useful. The goal is not to make every opportunity look good or bad. It is to understand what would actually have to happen for it to work.”

About Gary Bassett

Gary Bassett is a Dallas, Texas-based finance and technology entrepreneur whose career has included investment banking, community banking, enterprise software, acquisitions, asset management, and philanthropy. He began his investment banking career at J.P. Morgan and later became a founding shareholder of Lamar National Bank. In 1985, he founded Microbank Software Inc., an enterprise software company Citicorp later acquired. Bassett subsequently served as a managing director at Bank of America. In 2012, he founded HP Capital Partners, where he serves as founder, chairman, and managing partner. Bassett holds a BBA in Finance and an MBA from Southern Methodist University.