MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica Seeks to Attract New Global Service, Technology, and Artificial Intelligence Centers from India appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Costa Rica will seek to attract new corporate services, technology, and artificial intelligence operations from India through an investment mission developed by the Foreign Trade Promoter of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) from September 21 to 26 in the cities of Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The agenda positions the country as a strategic nearshore platform for Indian companies to handle their operations in the Americas from Costa Rica, particularly through Global Capability Centers (GCC), Global Business Services (GBS), shared service centers, engineering, digital transformation, and knowledge-intensive processes.

“India is defining the future of global services and artificial intelligence, while Costa Rica has developed an ecosystem capable of handling sophisticated operations in more than 45 markets and up to eight languages. The complementarity between both countries opens a concrete opportunity for Indian companies to establish a reliable and close platform in Costa Rica to grow in America. Our goal is to attract investments that incorporate technology, knowledge, and new capabilities that generate specialized employment and elevate the country's participation in global value chains,” stated Laura López, General Manager of PROCOMER.

India is home to more than 2,100 Global Capability Centers, distributed across 3,728 operations and with approximately 2.36 million professionals. This ecosystem generates close to $98.4 billion and grew by 32% since 2021, according to the latest study by Nasscom and Zinnov. Furthermore, more than 1,200 of these centers already incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

This growth represents an opportunity for Costa Rica, whose value proposition combines specialized talent, stability, legal certainty, strategic location, preferential access to international markets, and experience in multinational services and technology operations.

The mission includes meetings with companies analyzing new investments or international expansions. Approach efforts are also made with strategic organizations like T-Hub and NASSCOM to broaden the contact network, identify trends, and develop alliances that facilitate future investment projects.

Additionally, as part of the activities, a country promotion round table was held with business owners, CEOs, and leaders of Global Capability Centers. The event featured representatives from AmCham Hyderabad and the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA). The event allowed for presenting Costa Rica's competitive advantages and sharing experiences from companies operating out of the country.

Hyderabad and Bengaluru were selected for their concentration of multinational companies, global capability centers, technological talent, and organizations linked to innovation, software, artificial intelligence, and business transformation. Both cities gather decision-makers with the capacity to define new investments and expansions into other markets.

The agenda in India is part of PROCOMER's strategy to diversify the countries of origin for foreign direct investment, strengthen Costa Rica's presence in Asia, and attract higher-complexity operations in corporate services, digital technologies, engineering, and advanced manufacturing.

The post Costa Rica Seeks to Attract New Global Service, Technology, and Artificial Intelligence Centers from India appeared first on The Costa Rica News.