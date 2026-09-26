Food Safety Vs Public Health: Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe Calls For Behaviour Change

MENAFN - Live Mint) Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Saturday warned that food safety has emerged as a major public health concern in India, saying its impact is yet to be fully recognised by people.

Mundhe said people frequently look at illnesses only from a healthcare perspective without considering whether the food and beverages they consume could be contributing to their health problems.

Speaking to reporters after a 'Tukaram Se Takkar' talk session at Karnavati University in Ahmedabad, Mundhe said India already has several laws, rules and regulations aimed at ensuring food safety.

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"The largest or the biggest issue in India regarding food safety is that it is causing public health havoc. We are not realising it. The sooner we understand and appreciate it, the better it will be for us," the IAS officer said.

However, he pointed out that the larger challenge lies in ensuring compliance with these existing provisions.

The issue with food safety is that regulations in place are not being followed, he said.

"Rules do exist, acts do exist. Except maybe licensing and registration, no regulation is followed. This is how we are compromising public health," Mundhe told reporters.

According to Mundhe, the consequences of unsafe food consumption are often overlooked because people tend to focus on treating illnesses rather than examining possible causes linked to their diet.

Mundhe referred to the changes in India's disease burden since Independence while underlining the need to examine the relationship between food consumption and health outcomes.

He said people need to become more aware of food safety standards and understand the potential consequences of consuming food and beverages that do not meet prescribed requirements.

"Around 65 to 70 per cent of the disease burden in India at the time of Independence was attributable to communicable diseases, while today, a similar proportion of the country's disease burden is from non-communicable diseases (NCDs)," he said.

"Today, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, cardiac diseases are increasing. Even at the age of 25-30, we are getting cardiac arrests, and this has a direct correlation with what we eat," Mundhe asserted.

The lack of awareness and sensitivity towards food safety and standards, he said, remains another significant challenge.

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The Maharashtra FDA commissioner stressed that improving food safety would require changes not only in enforcement but also in everyday consumer behaviour.

He said people need to develop food-related habits and practices that are guided by safety and established standards.

Mundhe emphasised that building a stronger food culture based on safety and compliance would be important for addressing the broader public health challenges associated with food consumption.

He said greater awareness among consumers, along with adherence to existing food safety regulations, would be necessary to address the issue effectively.