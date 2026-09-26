MIHAS Awards 2026 Celebrates Excellence And Sets New Benchmark For Innovation, Sustainability And Digitalisation Across The Global Halal Ecosystem Arabian Post
The 2026 edition marked an important evolution of the MIHAS Awards, with a stronger emphasis on future-ready business practices, emerging technologies, digitalisation, sustainability and inclusive growth. The awards recognised companies not only for what they have achieved, but also for how they are innovating, adapting and creating sustainable value in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven global marketplace.
A total of 13 awards were presented across three core flagship categories, namely the Excellence Awards; Innovation, Sustainability & Digitalisation Awards; and, for the first time, the Women in Export (WiEX) Awards.
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