MIHAS Awards 2026 Celebrates Excellence And Sets New Benchmark For Innovation, Sustainability And Digitalisation Across The Global Halal Ecosystem Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 September 2026 – The MIHAS Awards 2026, one of the key highlights of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2026, concluded today at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, recognising outstanding exhibitors that are shaping the future of the global halal industry through excellence, innovation, sustainability and digital transformation.

The 2026 edition marked an important evolution of the MIHAS Awards, with a stronger emphasis on future-ready business practices, emerging technologies, digitalisation, sustainability and inclusive growth. The awards recognised companies not only for what they have achieved, but also for how they are innovating, adapting and creating sustainable value in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven global marketplace.

A total of 13 awards were presented across three core flagship categories, namely the Excellence Awards; Innovation, Sustainability & Digitalisation Awards; and, for the first time, the Women in Export (WiEX) Awards.