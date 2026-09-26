Bitcoin Rally Lifts Tesla Holdings Towards $1 Billion Arabian Post
The company held 11,509 bitcoin at the end of June, its latest regulatory filing shows, matching the balance tracked on-chain by blockchain intelligence platform Arkham. At a Bitcoin price of about $86,700, that position was valued at roughly $997.8 million, leaving it only a few million dollars short of the billion-dollar threshold.
The increase reflected price appreciation rather than trading by Tesla. Arkham data indicated that the value of the company's holdings rose by about $122.6 million over a week as Bitcoin gained roughly 14 per cent. The cryptocurrency climbed above $87,000 on Monday, reaching an eight-month high, before surrendering part of the advance later in the week.
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