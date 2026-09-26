Green SM Starts Amsterdam Electric Taxi Pilot Arabian Post
The mobility company held a technical opening on September 25 and said the trial would initially cover Amsterdam's Centrum, West and Zuid districts. Operations are planned to extend progressively to Oost, Noord, Nieuw-West and Zuidoost as the company tests demand, operating procedures and service standards before a wider commercial rollout.
Green SM said the pilot would be used to collect feedback from passengers and drivers, develop its local driver network and adjust the customer experience to Dutch market conditions. The company has not announced a date for the full Amsterdam launch or detailed the final size of the fleet after the trial.
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