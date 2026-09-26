Green SM Starts Amsterdam Electric Taxi Pilot Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Green SM has begun pilot operations for its fully electric taxi service in Amsterdam, making the Netherlands its eighth market worldwide and its second European market after Denmark.

The mobility company held a technical opening on September 25 and said the trial would initially cover Amsterdam's Centrum, West and Zuid districts. Operations are planned to extend progressively to Oost, Noord, Nieuw-West and Zuidoost as the company tests demand, operating procedures and service standards before a wider commercial rollout.

Green SM said the pilot would be used to collect feedback from passengers and drivers, develop its local driver network and adjust the customer experience to Dutch market conditions. The company has not announced a date for the full Amsterdam launch or detailed the final size of the fleet after the trial.

<p>Dutch automotive trade coverage said several hundred taxis were expected to operate during the initial phase, with the eventual fleet size to be determined after the pilot. The vehicles are fully electric VinFast models, linking the taxi operation with the electric-car manufacturer that, like Green SM, is part of the wider Vingroup business ecosystem.</p><p>Green SM Europe chief executive Richard Nabil Chahine said the Netherlands represented the company's next step in Europe, adding that the immediate priority was to establish the foundations for consistent service rather than simply place vehicles on the road.</p><p>He said the company would focus on selecting and supporting drivers while listening to customers and learning from the Dutch market. Green SM's stated model combines an electric fleet with driver training and centrally defined standards covering vehicles, safety and customer service.</p>See also Ceuta shelters strain as migrant minors remain stranded <p>Driver recruitment is a central part of the Amsterdam pilot. Green SM is offering both an employment model and a vehicle-rental arrangement. Its recruitment material advertises a gross base salary of €17 an hour under the employee model, alongside a company-provided electric car and performance-related payments.</p><p>The company's announcement said its employment policy could provide income of up to €3,000 a month. Drivers choosing the rental operating model can receive a revenue share of up to 85 per cent. Green SM's Dutch recruitment site specifies that the maximum share includes a 75 per cent base share plus a 10 per cent peak-hour reward, subject to applicable conditions.</p><p>Early recruits can also qualify for a joining bonus of up to €600. The company says applicants must hold a valid Dutch category B driving licence, possess the required Kiwa taxi driver card and meet the legal requirements for taxi work in the Netherlands.</p><p>Green SM is using introductory discounts to encourage passengers to try the service during the pilot. The company said customers would be offered 50 per cent off each trip, with the discount capped at €30 per ride and available for as many as 10 rides per user.</p><p>The Amsterdam move follows Green SM's European debut in Copenhagen in July, when it launched an all-electric taxi service using VinFast vehicles. Denmark became the company's first European market after expansion across several Asian markets.</p><p>Its Copenhagen fleet includes the VinFast VF 6 and VF 8 SUVs, with Green SM managing vehicles and overseeing drivers rather than operating solely as a marketplace.</p><p>Green SM was established in 2023 as an electric mobility and vehicle-rental business. Its international expansion has since taken the service beyond its home market, with the company adapting its operating arrangements to individual countries rather than relying on a single model for every market.</p>See also Nepal rescuers recover two survivors after floods <p>The Dutch entry places Green SM in a competitive Amsterdam taxi and ride-hailing market where established platforms and local operators already serve passengers. A local transport commentary published as the service arrived noted that many drivers use multiple platforms, illustrating the competition for both passengers and licensed drivers.</p><div class='code-block code-block-1'><h2></h2></div>