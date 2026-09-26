Google, Openai And Anthropic Advance AI Standards Plan Arabian Post
The proposed organisation, tentatively called the Standards Authority for Frontier AI, or SAFA, could launch by the end of 2026 or early 2027. People familiar with the initiative have described it as an independent industry body that would operate without the direct federal supervision envisaged in an earlier proposal for a government-backed structure.
Staff from the three companies have been meeting through a working group since July to develop the organisation's scope. Discussions have included common methods for testing frontier models, arrangements for auditing safety practices and mechanisms allowing developers to examine one another's systems for vulnerabilities. The plans remain under development, and the companies have not jointly announced a final structure, leadership team or binding standards.
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