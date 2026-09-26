Bitget Chief Links $387.5 Million Breach To North Korea Arabian Post
The assessment remains unconfirmed, but Chen said investigators had identified internet protocol behaviour and on-chain patterns consistent with techniques used by known North Korean hacking organisations. Bitget has not publicly named a specific group, and the investigation is continuing with cybersecurity firms Mandiant and SlowMist and relevant authorities.
Bitget on Friday raised its estimate of assets transferred to attacker-controlled addresses from $351.6 million to approximately $387.5 million. The company said the increase reflected a fuller accounting of the same September 24 incident, including Zcash and TRON assets omitted from its initial calculation, rather than additional unauthorised transfers.
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