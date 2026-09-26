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Hawaii Braces As Hurricane Nolo Threatens Catastrophic Flooding Arabian Post


2026-09-26 02:19:40
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Hawaii's Big Island braced for life-threatening flooding and damaging surf as Hurricane Nolo moved slowly north towards the state, prompting emergency preparations and warnings that exceptionally heavy rain could persist through the weekend.

Nolo was a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of about 105 mph early Saturday, positioned roughly 155 miles south of South Point and moving north at only a few miles per hour. Forecasters expected the hurricane to turn westward while remaining south of the Hawaiian Islands, but its slow movement raised the danger of prolonged rainfall.

The National Weather Service warned that catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding was possible on the Big Island, particularly across steep terrain where intense rainfall could trigger landslides, overflowing streams and rapid rises in normally dry channels. A hurricane watch and tropical storm warning remained in effect for Hawaii County as Nolo's outer rain bands reached the island.

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The Arabian Post

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