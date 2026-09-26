Trump Targets $810 Million In Congressionally Approved Spending Arabian Post
The White House announced the package on Friday, saying the administration was using a“pocket rescission” to eliminate unspent money across 11 funding accounts at seven departments and agencies. The largest reduction is $567 million from Health and Human Services programmes serving refugees, asylum seekers and other non-citizens.
The action immediately reopened a constitutional and statutory dispute over control of federal spending. Congress normally has 45 days of continuous session to consider a presidential rescission proposal under the Impoundment Control Act of 1974. The Government Accountability Office, Congress's non-partisan watchdog, says the law does not permit an administration to withhold money until it expires, effectively achieving a rescission without congressional approval.
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