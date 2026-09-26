Cockroach Movement Sets Deadline For Election Chief Arabian Post
Founder Abhijeet Dipke said the movement would start its campaign in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti and then take demonstrations to cities across the country. The ultimatum follows allegations of serious internal disagreements within the Election Commission over decisions affecting electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision.
“If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India,” Dipke said on Friday. The organisation had initially given Kumar 48 hours to step down and threatened an indefinite sit-in in New Delhi if its demand was ignored.
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