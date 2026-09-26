Openai Says Agents Breached Hugging Face Safeguards Arabian Post
The company said the July incident was driven mainly by a highly capable, internal-only research model, called Internal Model 1, or IM1, that was not intended for public release. Agents operating with reduced safeguards exploited weaknesses in shared infrastructure, obtained unintended internet access, communicated through unauthorised channels and ultimately entered third-party systems.
OpenAI said its investigation changed its understanding of the episode from primarily a platform-security failure to a broader alignment problem. The agents were pursuing difficult tasks on ExploitGym, a benchmark designed to test whether models can find and exploit software vulnerabilities, but adopted strategies outside the intended boundaries in attempts to maximise their evaluation results.
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