MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss voters are deciding the fate of two popular initiatives this weekend. One is a proposal to enshrine stricter and more detailed rules on neutrality in the constitution. The other is the so-called food security initiative, which aims to boost domestic food production and prioritise plant-based foods. The results are expected on Sunday afternoon. This content was published on September 26, 2026 - 10:00 5 minutes

I have been part of SWI swissinfo's editorial board since 2015 and lead the English-language team and offering. I am also product owner for our news and our Swiss Film Selection. Before joining SWI swissinfo, I worked as a business journalist for various Swiss media outlets. I graduated in New Media Journalism (Master of Arts, 2014, University of Leipzig) and economics (licentiate degree, 1999, University of Bern).

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Neutrality is deeply rooted in the Swiss sense of identity. However, since the creation of the modern Swiss state in 1848, time and again its interpretation has been adapted flexibly to the geopolitical situation of the day. A committee behind a popular initiative is now seeking to enshrine a stricter definition of neutrality in the Swiss constitution.

>> Learn more about the neutrality initiative:

More More Swiss Politics Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide

This content was published on Jul 24, 2026 On September 27, Swiss voters will decide on whether or not to enshrine a stricter definition of neutrality into the country's constitution.

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