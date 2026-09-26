Swiss Vote On How Neutrality Should Be Understood
I have been part of SWI swissinfo's editorial board since 2015 and lead the English-language team and offering. I am also product owner for our news and our Swiss Film Selection. Before joining SWI swissinfo, I worked as a business journalist for various Swiss media outlets. I graduated in New Media Journalism (Master of Arts, 2014, University of Leipzig) and economics (licentiate degree, 1999, University of Bern).
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Neutrality is deeply rooted in the Swiss sense of identity. However, since the creation of the modern Swiss state in 1848, time and again its interpretation has been adapted flexibly to the geopolitical situation of the day. A committee behind a popular initiative is now seeking to enshrine a stricter definition of neutrality in the Swiss constitution.
>> Learn more about the neutrality initiative:More More Swiss Politics Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide
This content was published on Jul 24, 2026 On September 27, Swiss voters will decide on whether or not to enshrine a stricter definition of neutrality into the country's constitution.Read more: Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will d
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