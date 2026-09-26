Global Volkswagen Recall Impacts 66,000 Cars In Switzerland
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VW-Gruppe ruft Millionen Autos zurück – 66'000 in der Schweiz
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Read more: VW-Gruppe ruft Millionen Autos zurück – 66'000 in der Sc
According to Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), the recall involves a potentially faulty screw connection on the steering gear, which has to be replaced with a more corrosion-resistant one. The affected Volkswagen vehicles are the Tiguan, Touran, Golf Variant, Caddy and Golf models made between September 24, 2013 and July 1, 2024.
Worldwide, this potentially affects almost 2.16 million Volkswagen vehicles, of which just under 900,000 are in Germany, the statement added. Company spokespeople confirmed the recall to the DPA news agency on Friday, after news was first reported by the website“t-online”.More More Swiss oddities Penalties and peculiarities of the Swiss Highway Code
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