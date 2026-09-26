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Global Volkswagen Recall Impacts 66,000 Cars In Switzerland

Global Volkswagen Recall Impacts 66,000 Cars In Switzerland


2026-09-26 02:18:22
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Carmaker Volkswagen and its subsidiaries Audi, Seat and Skoda are recalling millions of vehicles worldwide due to a fault in the steering system. Germany is the country most affected by the recall. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Global Volkswagen recall impacts 66,000 cars in Switzerland This content was published on September 26, 2026 - 11:45 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de VW-Gruppe ruft Millionen Autos zurück – 66'000 in der Schweiz Original Read more: VW-Gruppe ruft Millionen Autos zurück – 66'000 in der Sc

According to Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), the recall involves a potentially faulty screw connection on the steering gear, which has to be replaced with a more corrosion-resistant one. The affected Volkswagen vehicles are the Tiguan, Touran, Golf Variant, Caddy and Golf models made between September 24, 2013 and July 1, 2024.

Worldwide, this potentially affects almost 2.16 million Volkswagen vehicles, of which just under 900,000 are in Germany, the statement added. Company spokespeople confirmed the recall to the DPA news agency on Friday, after news was first reported by the website“t-online”.

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