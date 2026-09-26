Italiano it Iniziativa popolare per un congedo parentale è riuscita Original Read more: Iniziativa popolare per un congedo parentale è riu

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A people's initiative for parental leave has reached the required number of signatures, according to one of its backers, the Liberal Green Party. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Parental leave idea makes signature threshold, backers say This content was published on September 26, 2026 - 14:27 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

A total of 136,000 signatures have been collected for handing in to the Federal Chancellery next week, the Liberal Greens said in a press release on Saturday.

The text of the initiative was published in the Federal Gazette in April 2025, meaning a deadline of October 1, 2026 for collecting 100,000 signatures required for a public vote. The proposal has been put forward not just by the Liberal Greens, but also by the Greens, Alliance F, Travail Suisse and Women of the Centre.

It is also supported by the Social Democrats and the Evangelical Party, among other organisations.

More More Demographics Having children is a luxury in Switzerland. Is the US next?

This content was published on Sep 25, 2026 The high cost of living in Switzerland is affecting the decision to have children. There are striking parallels in Trump's America.

Read more: Having children is a luxury in Switzerland. Is the US