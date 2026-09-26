Italiano it Keller-Sutter: poco probabile trasferimento di UBS all'estero Original Read more: Keller-Sutter: poco probabile trasferimento di UBS all'e

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A move abroad by UBS due to stricter capital requirements is unlikely, according to Karin Keller-Sutter. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss finance minister downplays talk of UBS relocation This content was published on September 26, 2026 - 14:39 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

“We have granted UBS significant concessions under the Capital Adequacy Ordinance,” the Swiss finance minister said in an interview in the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper on Saturday.

“The Federal Council has also opted against any further general tightening of capital ratios, as recommended by experts following the Credit Suisse crisis,” Keller-Sutter continued.“Despite this, UBS described all our proposals as 'extreme'. It staked everything on an aggressive strategy, presumably assuming it would in any case win out in parliament: after all, that's always been the case in the past.”

More More Best of SRG content What the too-big-to-fail Swiss parliament vote means for UBS

This content was published on Sep 23, 2026 Swiss Senators have decided on a 90% core capital ratio for UBS bank's foreign subsidiaries.

Read more: What the too-big-to-fail Swiss parliament vote means fo