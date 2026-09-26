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Azerbaijani Acrobats Win Gold Medals At World Championships (PHOTO)


2026-09-26 02:17:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. At the World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships being held in the Italian city of Pesaro, Azerbaijan's women's group consisting of Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova and Nazrin Zeyniyeva scored 28.580 points in the tempo exercise program to win the gold medal and become world champions, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation said.

At the same competition, Azerbaijan's men's pair consisting of Murad Rafiev and Daniel Abbasov scored 28.950 points in the balance exercise program to win the bronze medal.





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