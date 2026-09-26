Azerbaijani Acrobats Win Gold Medals At World Championships (PHOTO)

At the same competition, Azerbaijan's men's pair consisting of Murad Rafiev and Daniel Abbasov scored 28.950 points in the balance exercise program to win the bronze medal.

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