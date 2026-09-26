Zinn Hub® Expands Global Freelance Marketplace With 46 Languages And Live Translation

Zinn Hub® homepage showcasing its global freelance marketplace and multilingual platform features.

Jaspreet suggested the idea of having live translation during calls

Zinn Hub® introduces multilingual communication, live translation and captions alongside 59 currencies and multiple payment options.

- Neil LockLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zinn Hubis developing its global freelance marketplace around the practical realities of international freelance work, supporting 46+ languages, live language translation and captions for calls, 59 currencies and multiple international payment options.Operated by Zinn DigitalLtd, a UK digital technology company, Zinn Hubconnects Zinnectors(buyers) with Zinners(freelancers) offering Zinns(digital services).The marketplace has been developed for buyers and freelancers working across different countries and language environments, with multilingual functionality incorporated into several stages of the freelance workflow.“Buyers should be able to hire a freelancer based on their skills and how well they fit the task, rather than being limited by the language they speak,” said Neil Lock, Founder of Zinn Hub.“If the right freelancer is in another country, language should not automatically prevent that person from being considered.”International Communication Across the Freelance WorkflowZinn Hubsupports 46+ languages across listings, project briefs, messages and reviews. Calls can also incorporate live language translation and captions.The translation functionality is designed to allow buyers and freelancers to communicate without both participants necessarily needing to use the same language.For example, a buyer who speaks German can message a freelancer who speaks English. The buyer can read the message in German, while the freelancer can read the same message in English. Both participants can therefore communicate using their own language within the same conversation.The same approach can be used elsewhere in the marketplace. A buyer can search for services in one language, discover a listing created in another, communicate with the freelancer using translated messages and review information about the transaction.For international freelance work, this can make the potential pool of freelancers less dependent on whether a buyer and freelancer happen to speak the same first language.A Feature Suggested by a ZinnerThe live language translation and captioning feature for calls originated from a suggestion made by ZinnerJaspreet Singh.Singh asked Neil Lock within the Zinn Hubcommunity whether it would be possible to introduce live language translation during calls. Lock considered the suggestion and subsequently implemented the feature as part of the platform's development.The resulting functionality allows buyers and freelancers who speak different languages to use live translation and captions during calls, adding another communication option to the marketplace.“Jaspreet suggested the idea of having live translation during calls, and I thought it was a great idea,” Neil Lock said.“It made sense for Zinn Hubbecause if people are going to work internationally based on their skills rather than the language they speak, live calls needs to be part of that.”The feature provides an example of how feedback from people using the platform can contribute to its development.International Payments and CurrenciesThe international focus also extends to payments.Zinn Hubsupports 59 currencies and multiple payment methods, including cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, USDT and USDC.The platform does not charge buyers a platform fee.Freelancer commission begins at 0% on the first $500 in earnings, followed by tiered commission rates as earnings increase. Pro and Agency plans are also available with flat commission rates."Supporting multiple currencies and payment methods addresses another practical part of international freelance work, where buyers and freelancers may operate in different financial systems" - Natalie Lock, co-founderVerification and Transaction-Based ReviewsInternational access also needs to be supported by information that helps buyers make informed decisions about who they hire.Zinn Hubuses identity verification and proof-of-work processes for freelancers before they can list or bid on work.Reviews are connected to genuine marketplace transactions, providing feedback associated with completed marketplace activity rather than standalone testimonials.Freelancers can also build a professional presence on the platform, showcasing their services, previous work and transaction history.“International access only becomes useful if buyers can also make informed decisions about who they are hiring,” Neil Lock said.“Verification, proof of work and transaction-based reviews provide additional information around the people and services being considered.”Different Ways to Buy Digital ServicesZinn Hubprovides several ways for buyers to commission digital work.Ready-made Zinnsprovide defined digital services, while Micro Zinnsare intended for smaller fixed-price requirements. Projects and proposals provide options for more substantial or specific requirements, while the freelancer directory provides another way to discover individual ZinnersThis gives buyers different ways to approach freelance work depending on the nature of the requirement, from a small defined task through to a larger project requiring proposals.The marketplace also incorporates multilanguage artificial intelligence into selected areas of the platform. AI-assisted tools include listing creation and optimisation, freelancer matching and recommendations, buyer insights and image-generation capabilities.Zinn Hubalso provides buyer protection mechanisms and secure transaction processes, with instant payout options available to eligible freelancers.A Different Approach to the Global Freelance MarketplaceZinn Huboperates in a freelance marketplace sector that includes established platforms such as Fiverr and Upwork.Rather than focusing on a single way of commissioning freelance work, Zinn Hubcombines ready-made services, smaller fixed-price services, Projects, proposals and a freelancer directory.Its approach also places multilingual communication alongside international payments and marketplace trust mechanisms.For freelancers, this provides access to an international marketplace with tools intended to make their services accessible to buyers operating in different language markets.For buyers, it provides access to freelancers internationally without a buyer platform fee, alongside translation and communication features designed to support international collaboration.The combination of language support, international currencies, payment options, verification and transaction-based reviews is intended to address several of the practical issues that can arise when freelance work takes place between different countries.“The freelance marketplace has become international, but international does not simply mean putting a website online in another country,” Neil Lock said.“It involves communication, payments, trust and the practical process of working with someone who may be thousands of miles away.”Zinn Hubis operated by Zinn DigitalLtd, a UK digital technology company.For more information, visit .

Neil Lock

Zinn Hub Freelance Marketplace

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Zinn Hub®: 46+ Languages and Live Translation for Global Freelancing

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Zinn Hub® Expands Global Freelance Marketplace with 46 Languages and Live Translation News Provided By Zinn Hub Freelance Marketplace September 26, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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