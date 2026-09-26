Jaishankar Backs National Control Over AI At UN

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Sep 26 (IANS) Countries should be free to develop artificial intelligence systems that serve their own priorities, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told the UN General Assembly on Saturday, as he called for a broader voice for nations in a changing world order.

“We believe in the right of each nation to shape its ecosystem,” he said, referring to the development of AI models and their use in line with national goals.

Jaishankar described AI as a tool that could empower people, support economic growth and help solve problems on a large scale. India hosted an AI Impact Summit in February, he said, and intended to make the technology part of its partnerships with the Global South.

At the same time, he warned that misuse of AI could sharpen bias and weaken mutual respect. Technology that had promised hope had also become a source of anxiety, he said.

His remarks put national choice at the heart of India's approach. Countries should be able to decide which models to develop and how to deploy them, rather than follow a single path, he said.

Jaishankar connected that argument to a wider call for respect among nations. As technology became more widely available, attention to the interests and views of others could strengthen the prospects for peace, he said.

He also urged countries to give greater weight to one another's cultures, heritage and traditions. Economic power was shifting, and political change was visible, he said. Cultural change should follow.

“We are now well on our way towards a multipolar world,” Jaishankar told the assembly.“The post-1945 order is giving way to new realities.”

Adjusting to those realities would be difficult, he said. He linked some of the present turbulence to the challenge of accommodating a more diverse international order.

For peace to endure, countries needed civil discussion, broad consultation and transparent decisions, he said.“Large sections of humanity cannot be excluded from that process.”

Jaishankar said the case for reforming multilateral institutions was growing stronger. He did not set out a specific reform proposal in the remarks provided, but argued that international decision-making had to reflect the world as it is now.

He also thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his work, singling out his support for India's Mission LiFE initiative. Jaishankar said delegations should leave the General Debate with a stronger commitment to peace, development and prosperity.

That commitment could not simply be imposed or negotiated, he said. It had to become a way of thinking. He closed with Mahatma Gandhi's words:“There is no way to peace. Peace is the way.”

India has long sought reform of the UN Security Council and a permanent seat on it. The council's five permanent members have held their positions since the institution's founding after World War II.

The UN General Debate is the annual gathering at which member states present their priorities to the General Assembly. Jaishankar used this year's address to connect India's position on AI with its wider argument for more inclusive global decision-making.