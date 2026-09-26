Assam-Gujarat Collaboration To Make Kandla A Green Fuel Hub: Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the green methanol and green energy produced at the upcoming e-methanol plant at Kandla will help foster a green energy ecosystem, as he highlighted the collaboration between Assam and Gujarat under the principles of cooperative federalism.

A Vision for a Green Future

Sarbananda Sonowal, who represents Dibrugarh in the Lok Sabha, noted that Assam Petro-Chemicals is based in Namrup in his constituency. He also drew on the cultural ties between Assam and Gujarat, citing the legend of Lord Krishna of Dwarka and Rukmini of the Northeast, the story of Usha and Aniruddha of Tezpur, and the works of the 15th-century Assamese saint Srimanta Sankaradeva. The project was also described as a shining example of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, bringing together the strengths of Assam and Gujarat in service of the nation.

"PM Narendra Modi has given India the confidence to lead, not follow," Sarbananda Sonowal said. "Just as India is now building its own ships and containers, it will soon make the clean fuel that powers global trade. In the years ahead, Kandla will become a green-fuel hub on the Singapore–Rotterdam route, and this plant is a model for every major port in the country. It will open skilled careers for our youth and carry India firmly toward net zero by 2070 and in achieving the goals of VIKSIT BHARAT by 2047."

Project to Boost Green Shipping

The 150-tonne-per-day plant, a joint initiative of Deendayal Port Authority and Namrup-based Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd (APCL), will use renewable power, water and biogenic CO2 to produce e-methanol, a green fuel that will enable cleaner shipping. The green methanol produced at the facility will be supplied to vessels operating on the Asia-Europe International Trade Corridor, one of the world's busiest trade routes, positioning India as an exporter of green fuel for global shipping.

Assam CM Hails Partnership

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the project marked a significant day for Assam and the relationship between Assam and Gujarat.“Today marks a significant day for Assam and for the relationship between Assam and Gujarat. At Kandla Port, the Deendayal Port Authority Limited will construct a methanol plant with a capacity of 100 tonnes per day; this plant will supply green fuel for the vessels operating from here,” Sarma said.“I extend my sincere gratitude to the Deendayal Port Authority and the Government of Gujarat for giving Assam the opportunity to participate in this major project. I invite you to visit Assam to see the methanol plant there,” he added.

Project Phases and Investment

The Rs 2,300 crore project will be installed in phases through scalable modules. Phase I will add 50 tonnes per day of capacity at an investment of Rs 1,200 crore and is targeted for completion by January 2027, while Phase II will add another 100 tonnes per day of capacity at an investment of Rs 1,100 crore by March 2027. The capital contribution between DPA and APCL stands at a ratio of 76:24. DPA's contribution includes equity capital of Rs 567.32 crore, 75 acres of land, desalinated water and renewable energy in the form of green hydrogen.

Job Creation and Economic Stimulus

The facility is expected to create more than 3,500 direct and indirect jobs and stimulate the complete green energy value chain around Kandla, including transportation, storage, supply and other associated industries involved in green molecule production. (ANI)

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