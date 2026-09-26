Power Ministry Considers Imported Coal Mandate As Thermal Plant Stocks Fall To Critical Levels

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Power is considering a proposal to mandate the use of imported coal by thermal power plants as one of the measures to address critically low coal inventories, although no decision has been taken yet.

Coal stocks at India's thermal power stations fell to 22.9 million tonnes (mt) as of September 19, reducing the available fuel cover to seven days and leaving inventories at just 39 per cent of the normative requirement.

74 Thermal Plants Face Critical Stock Levels

According to Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data, 74 of the country's 190 thermal power plants were facing critically depleted coal stocks as of September 19, up from 51 plants in August.

A senior Power Ministry official said the proposal to use imported coal is being discussed as one of the possible measures to address the supply situation, reported Business Standard.

The CEA classifies coal stocks as critical when inventories fall 25 per cent below the required level or when a plant has less than three days of coal available for power generation.

Imported Coal Under Consideration

The proposal comes amid concerns over maintaining adequate coal supplies at thermal plants, which continue to play a key role in meeting electricity demand.

The Ministry is evaluating multiple options to improve coal availability, with the imported coal proposal still under discussion and no final decision taken.

(KNN Bureau)