US Airlines Oppose Increase In Direct Flights From China

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The head of Airlines for America says US airlines oppose increasing direct flights between China and the United States.

Reuters reported that Chris Sununu, head of Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and several other US carriers, said American airlines remained concerned that Chinese carriers are allowed to operate eight flights through Russian airspace.

In an interview, Sununu said he had asked officials in the Donald Trump administration not to approve an increase in direct flights from China.

“This is not just a small issue; forcing airlines to fly around Russia costs them a tremendous amount,” he said.

His remarks came after Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed increasing direct flights between the two countries at an event in Washington on Thursday.

“The two sides can also increase direct flights to facilitate travel and bilateral trade,” Xi said.

The United States and China currently each have permission to operate around 50 round-trip passenger flights per week between the two countries.

Before restrictions were imposed in early 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, airlines from each country were allowed to operate more than 150 round-trip passenger flights per week.

By August 2023, US and Chinese airlines were each permitted to operate only 12 flights per week between the two countries.

Airlines for America also opposed a request by Air China last week to increase its scheduled flights.

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