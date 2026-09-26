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400Kg Vehicle Parts, 80 Cartons Of Medicines Seized In Nimroz

400Kg Vehicle Parts, 80 Cartons Of Medicines Seized In Nimroz


2026-09-26 02:09:36
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> ZARANJ (Pajhwok): About 400 kilogrammes of vehicle spare parts and 80 cartons of human medicines have been seized in northwestern Nimroz province, preventing their alleged smuggling.

Police spokesman Mawlawi Gul Mohammad Qudrat said his forces seized 400 kilogrammes of vehicle spare parts from a Toyota vehicle in the Dasht-i-Margo area.

He said the goods were being smuggled from Pakistan into Nimroz.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the incident and, after preliminary investigations, was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department along with the vehicle carrying the smuggled goods, he added.

The spokesman said operational forces also seized 80 cartons of various human medicines in a separate incident. No suspect was arrested in connection with the case.

According to the source, the medicines were being brought into Nimroz from Pakistan through Chahar Burjak district.

hz/sa

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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