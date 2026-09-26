Worldskills Shanghai 2026 Opens With 1,385 Competitors From 68 Countries And Regions

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China– On September 22, the 48th WorldSkills Competition opened in Shanghai, with Chinese President Xi Jinping sending a congratulatory letter to the event. A total of 1,385 competitors from 68 countries and regions gathered in Shanghai to compete and exchange expertise across 64 skill competitions. This year's WorldSkills Competition has set new records for both the number of participating countries and regions and the number of competitors.

During the Competition, Phoenix TV's international event brand“Phoenix Go Glocal” is on site, documenting the stories of young skilled professionals from around the world as they compete and connect in Shanghai.

WorldSkills President: Shanghai 2026 Could Be the Best Competition in the Organization's History

This year's Competition is themed“Skills Change the World, Skills Light the Future”. In an exclusive interview with Phoenix TV, WorldSkills President Francis Hourant said WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 could be the best competition in the organization's history. He noted that WorldSkills has been organizing competitions around the world for many years and described China as a good example, saying that China's approach to deeply integrating WorldSkills standards into its technical and vocational education and training system could offer useful experience for other countries.

This future-oriented vision of skills was also brought to life at the Opening Ceremony. The artistic performance unfolded in three chapters -“Light of Civilization,”“Light of Skills” and“Light of the Future” - with more than 100 human dancers performing alongside Chinese humanoid robots. Tradition and the future, people and technology, came together in Shanghai, presenting a vision of human civilization shining even brighter in the intelligent era.

64 Skills Compete Side by Side, Offering a Glimpse into the Future of Industry

From September 23 to 26, competitions across 64 skills take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai, covering six sectors: Transportation and Logistics; Construction and Building Technology; Manufacturing and Engineering Technology; Information and Communication Technology; Creative Arts and Fashion; and Social and Personal Services. The NECC is the official competition venue identified by WorldSkills.

The Competition features skills closely connected with modern manufacturing, including Aircraft Maintenance, Welding, CNC Turning and CNC Milling, as well as emerging skills reflecting digitalization and intelligent development, such as Autonomous Mobile Robotics and Software Testing. It also includes competitions that combine creativity with craftsmanship, including Floristry, Cooking, Fashion Technology and Visual Merchandising.

Against the backdrop of artificial intelligence and industrial transformation, the WorldSkills stage also raises broader questions about how people and technology will collaborate and what new skills young people will need for the future.

68 Countries and Regions Meet Through Skills in Shanghai

The WorldSkills Competition is not only a competition of skills, but also a platform for international youth exchange. Young people speaking different languages and coming from diverse cultural backgrounds compete side by side and learn from one another on the same international stage. From a finished product or a machine to a piece of software or a professional service, skills become a shared language that connects them across cultures.

Beyond the Competition, participants from around the world are also exploring Shanghai's neighborhoods and cultural landmarks, experiencing Chinese culture and urban life in the city. From skills competition to city experiences, this year's event provides young people from around the world with a window into Shanghai and China.

“Phoenix Go Glocal” Spotlights WorldSkills and the Power of Young Skilled Talent

During the Competition, Phoenix TV's international event brand“Phoenix Go Glocal” is covering the 48th WorldSkills Competition, drawing on Phoenix TV's global presence and its strengths in international reporting and communication. Through diverse forms of content, the initiative is documenting the journeys of young skilled professionals from around the world as they compete, interact and grow in Shanghai.

As part of the coverage,“Walkin Homeland,” an original online video series under“Phoenix Go Glocal,” focuses on young competitors from Hong Kong, China. Through follow-along coverage by Phoenix experience hosts, the series moves from exploring the city of Shanghai to the WorldSkills competition floor, observing through real competition how young people's skills are evolving amid the rise of artificial intelligence and new technologies.

From Hong Kong to Shanghai, and from Shanghai to the world, Phoenix TV will continue to report from the front lines of major global events while creating platforms for international exchange - connecting audiences through journalism, fostering understanding through culture, and creating more opportunities for dialogue and collaboration.