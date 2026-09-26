Qatar Hosts Event On Accelerating Global Action On Autism

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The event featured participation from several senior officials representing the United Nations and international organizations, most notably UN Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director for Partnerships at UNICEF, Kitty van der Heijden; Special Representative and Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office for the United Nations, Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon; Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Office at the UN Headquarters in New York, Dr. Werner Obermeyer; and President and CEO of Autism Speaks, Keith Wargo.

Van der Heijden commended the State of Qatar's role in launching the Alliance, noting that this year's event offers an opportunity to assess the progress made regarding commitments pledged a year ago and to evaluate their impact on children and families.

She explained that UNICEF focuses on building integrated, child-centered systems-leveraging frontline workers in health, education, and social protection-to ensure the early identification of developmental differences, support caregivers, and connect children and their families with necessary services, stressing the importance of early autism detection in opening doors to opportunities.

For her part, Samuel-Olonjuwon highlighted the importance of ensuring the rights of individuals with autism in the workplace-promoting equal opportunities, non-discrimination, training, and career advancement-and outlined the role of International Labour Organization standards in supporting these goals. Dr. Obermeyer commended the State of Qatar's role in spearheading the autism agenda at the United Nations, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach that ensures inclusion and access to quality care and support services throughout the lifespan, while also involving individuals with autism, their families, and representative organizations in policy formulation and service design.

Meanwhile, Wargo outlined the efforts of "Autism Speaks" to translate research and knowledge into practical, cross-border solutions-including the use of technology and artificial intelligence to share expertise and build the capacity of healthcare workers-stressing the necessity of involving individuals with autism and their families in designing these solutions and assessing their suitability for their needs.

In turn, Advisor for Research, Development, and Innovation to the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, Professor Hilal Lashuel stated that the Alliance's initiatives mark a significant milestone in its work. He noted that the initiatives aim to identify and address existing gaps through targeted measures, including measuring progress, sharing expertise and knowledge, fostering innovation, ensuring the participation of individuals with autism and their families in decision-making, and building the workforce required to provide support across the lifespan. He explained that these initiatives, taken together, form a fundamental pillar of the infrastructure needed to advance work in the field of autism.

The event featured a presentation showcasing efforts made over the past year to build a global network aimed at improving the lives of more than 61.8 million people with autism worldwide. This network seeks to achieve its goals by actively involving individuals with autism, their families, and caregivers in setting priorities and formulating solutions.

The presentation highlighted the importance of making knowledge, evidence, and solutions accessible and adaptable to diverse cultures and contexts, as well as scaling up effective solutions and integrating them into national systems.

It also outlined various initiatives by the Global Autism Alliance designed to foster research, evidence-based practices, accountability, innovation, and knowledge sharing, while supporting the workforce, policies, and national commitments required for large-scale service delivery.

Notably, the organization of this event reflects Qatar's role in supporting international efforts to promote inclusion and improve the lives of people with autism and their families. It also underscores the country's commitment to mobilizing international partnerships to move beyond mere awareness-raising and pledges toward the implementation of practical, sustainable solutions.

The event served as a platform to review the progress achieved since the launch of the Global Autism Alliance a year ago.