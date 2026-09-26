Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials On Sidelines Of 81St UNGA Session

The meetings discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and boost them, the latest developments in the region, as well as a host of issues of common concern.

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