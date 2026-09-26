Qatar Participates In Ministerial Event On Strengthening Women's Role In Peace, Security
HE Director of the International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani represented the State of Qatar at the event.
In her address, Her Excellency emphasized the pivotal role of women in conflict prevention, resolution, and sustainable peacebuilding, stressing the necessity of ensuring their effective participation in mediation and decision-making processes.
She also highlighted Qatar's ongoing support for the Women, Peace, and Security agenda, including support for the Network of Women Mediators for Peace in the Arab Region, and reaffirmed the State's commitment to further strengthening the role of women in international peace and security efforts.
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