Qatar Defeat Iran 31-25, Advance To Handball Semifinals
Iran ultimately took a one-goal lead into halftime, 14-13 quickly pulled level at 14-14 at the start of the second half, and the intensity continued, with neither team able to establish a clear advantage. The score remained tied at 23-23 midway through the half 20 minutes gone, Qatar took their first two-goal lead of the game at 26-24 before extending it to 27-24. Qatar then confirmed their superiority, stretching the lead to six goals and sealing the 31-25 triumph Al Anzi, a member of the Qatar Handball Federation's board of directors and head of the national team's delegation at the Games, said the match against Iran was tough, expressing his gratitude to the players for their success in gaining the upper hand and advancing to the semifinals.Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games handball Iran
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