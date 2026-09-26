Qatar Defeat Iran 31-25, Advance To Handball Semifinals

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar handball team advanced to the semifinals of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games after defeating Iran 31-25 on Saturday in the quarterfinals will face South Korea in the semifinals on Sunday after the South Korean team also advanced at the expense of China opening minutes were evenly contested between the two teams, with Iran gaining their first two-goal advantage in the 13th minute after taking a 6-4 lead then regained their balance and cut the deficit to one goal at 7-6, but Iran regained the upper hand and extended their lead to 9-6. In the closing minutes of the first half, Qatar showed a strong response and cut the deficit to two goals at 13-11 before continuing to apply pressure in the final blade-->

Iran ultimately took a one-goal lead into halftime, 14-13 quickly pulled level at 14-14 at the start of the second half, and the intensity continued, with neither team able to establish a clear advantage. The score remained tied at 23-23 midway through the half 20 minutes gone, Qatar took their first two-goal lead of the game at 26-24 before extending it to 27-24. Qatar then confirmed their superiority, stretching the lead to six goals and sealing the 31-25 triumph Al Anzi, a member of the Qatar Handball Federation's board of directors and head of the national team's delegation at the Games, said the match against Iran was tough, expressing his gratitude to the players for their success in gaining the upper hand and advancing to the semifinals.

Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games handball Iran