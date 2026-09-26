Qatar Hosts Event On Accelerating Global Action On Autism

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York, USA: The State of Qatar hosted a high-level event on accelerating Global Action on Autism.

The event was organized in partnership with the United Republic of Tanzania, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Georgia, Qatar Foundation, UNICEF, the International Labour Organization (ILO), Autism Speaks, Education Above All, the Autism Impact Fund, and the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In remarks at the event, Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani highlighted the significance of marking the first anniversary of the Global Autism Advocacy Alliance.

Launched by Qatar Foundation in collaboration with Autism Speaks, UNICEF, and the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the Alliance was inspired by the vision of the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and her unwavering commitment to promoting the dignity, rights, and inclusion of individuals with autism and their families.

HE Sheikha Alya explained that this vision continues to guide the State of Qatar's efforts-both nationally and internationally-to advance the rights and inclusion of individuals with autism, enhance support for their families, and ensure that no one is left behind.

She added that Qatar Foundation, under the leadership of HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, plays a pivotal role in translating this vision into tangible reality through its pioneering programs and services.

These initiatives support individuals with autism and their families across the entire spectrum of needs-from early diagnosis and healthcare to education, employment, and social inclusion.

She noted that Qatar Foundation's autism strategy for 2025-2030 reflects this integrated approach by pooling expertise and fostering collaboration among government entities, research institutions, civil society, and individuals with autism and their families.

For her part, HE Advisor to the Prime Minister for Public Health Affairs, Dr. Hanan Al Kuwari expressed her appreciation for the partners, countries, and organizations that have contributed to supporting the work of the Global Autism Alliance. She noted that the challenge lies not only in identifying effective interventions but also in ensuring their equitable, sustainable, and widespread delivery to individuals with autism and their families, particularly in settings that lack resources and specialized capabilities.

Her Excellency added that the initiatives proposed within the framework of the alliance aim to strengthen and expand workforce capabilities, leverage technology and innovation, facilitate knowledge sharing, and ensure the inclusion of individuals with autism and their families in priority setting and decision-making.

She, further, reaffirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to continued collaboration with partners to enhance cooperation and accelerate implementation, thereby contributing to tangible improvements in the lives of individuals with autism and their families.

For his part, HE Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Fahad bin Hamad Al Sulaiti stated that inclusion is a fundamental aspect of the Fund's work. He emphasized the necessity of ensuring that individuals with autism and their families have access to the support and opportunities that enable them to participate fully in society.

He highlighted the importance of bringing together government institutions, researchers, service providers, and responsible investors within a unified framework to share expertise and identify effective, viable solutions-grounded in evidence, impact measurement, and financial sustainability.

His Excellency added that the next phase requires a focus on four key pillars: mobilizing capital and strengthening public-private partnerships; building capacity within national plans; leveraging technology and artificial intelligence to support autism services and education; and reinforcing policies to ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of these programs.

The event saw broad participation from government officials representing the countries involved in the High-Level Week, including HE Tanzania's Minister of Health, Ummy Ally Mwalimu; HE Poland's Minister of Health, Jolanta Sobieranska-Grenda; HE Georgia's Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs, Mikheil Sarjveladze; and HE State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Shama Obaid Islam.

The ministers emphasized the importance of moving from commitments to practical implementation, strengthening healthcare systems and services, providing specialized support for individuals with autism and their families, and ensuring equitable and inclusive access to services.

Participants reviewed their national efforts to enhance early detection and intervention, develop specialized workforces, expand rehabilitation and community support services, and foster inclusion in education, employment, and society, while ensuring the active participation of individuals with autism and their families in shaping policies and services.

They underscored the importance of building national capacities, improving data collection and research, leveraging technology and artificial intelligence, and strengthening international cooperation and the exchange of expertise to support the development of sustainable solutions.

Participants emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts through the Global Autism Alliance, contributing to the translation of international commitments into tangible actions at both national and community levels. They highlighted the need to ensure that individuals with autism receive the support and opportunities enabling them to learn, participate, and contribute fully to society.

The event featured participation from several senior officials representing the United Nations and international organizations, most notably UN Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director for Partnerships at UNICEF, Kitty van der Heijden; Special Representative and Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office for the United Nations, Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon; Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Office at the UN Headquarters in New York, Dr. Werner Obermeyer; and President and CEO of Autism Speaks, Keith Wargo.

Van der Heijden commended the State of Qatar's role in launching the Alliance, noting that this year's event offers an opportunity to assess the progress made regarding commitments pledged a year ago and to evaluate their impact on children and families.

She explained that UNICEF focuses on building integrated, child-centered systems-leveraging frontline workers in health, education, and social protection-to ensure the early identification of developmental differences, support caregivers, and connect children and their families with necessary services, stressing the importance of early autism detection in opening doors to opportunities.

For her part, Samuel-Olonjuwon highlighted the importance of ensuring the rights of individuals with autism in the workplace-promoting equal opportunities, non-discrimination, training, and career advancement-and outlined the role of International Labour Organization standards in supporting these goals.

Dr. Obermeyer commended the State of Qatar's role in spearheading the autism agenda at the United Nations, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach that ensures inclusion and access to quality care and support services throughout the lifespan, while also involving individuals with autism, their families, and representative organizations in policy formulation and service design.

Meanwhile, Wargo outlined the efforts of "Autism Speaks" to translate research and knowledge into practical, cross-border solutions-including the use of technology and artificial intelligence to share expertise and build the capacity of healthcare workers-stressing the necessity of involving individuals with autism and their families in designing these solutions and assessing their suitability for their needs.

In turn, Advisor for Research, Development, and Innovation to the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, Professor Hilal Lashuel stated that the Alliance's initiatives mark a significant milestone in its work.

He noted that the initiatives aim to identify and address existing gaps through targeted measures, including measuring progress, sharing expertise and knowledge, fostering innovation, ensuring the participation of individuals with autism and their families in decision-making, and building the workforce required to provide support across the lifespan.

He explained that these initiatives, taken together, form a fundamental pillar of the infrastructure needed to advance work in the field of autism.

The event featured a presentation showcasing efforts made over the past year to build a global network aimed at improving the lives of more than 61.8 million people with autism worldwide. This network seeks to achieve its goals by actively involving individuals with autism, their families, and caregivers in setting priorities and formulating solutions.

The presentation highlighted the importance of making knowledge, evidence, and solutions accessible and adaptable to diverse cultures and contexts, as well as scaling up effective solutions and integrating them into national systems.

It also outlined various initiatives by the Global Autism Alliance designed to foster research, evidence-based practices, accountability, innovation, and knowledge sharing, while supporting the workforce, policies, and national commitments required for large-scale service delivery.

Notably, the organization of this event reflects Qatar's role in supporting international efforts to promote inclusion and improve the lives of people with autism and their families.

It also underscores the country's commitment to mobilizing international partnerships to move beyond mere awareness-raising and pledges toward the implementation of practical, sustainable solutions.

The event served as a platform to review the progress achieved since the launch of the Global Autism Alliance a year ago.