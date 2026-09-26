Death Toll From Sunken Indonesia Ferry Rises To 64

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: The death toll from a ferry that sank in Indonesia's Java Sea nearly two weeks ago has risen to 64, while 71 people remain missing, an official said Saturday.

Yudhi Bramantyo, an official with Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency, said at a press conference that 172 of the 243 people aboard the ferry had been accounted for, including 108 survivors and 64 people confirmed dead.

Search and rescue teams continued operations on Saturday to locate the 71 people still missing, Yudhi said.