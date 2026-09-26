Qatar Participates In 4Th High-Level Meeting On Global Development Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York, USA: The State of Qatar on Saturday participated in the fourth high-level meeting on the Global Development Initiative (GDI), held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

In her address, Her Excellency affirmed Qatar's support for efforts to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This support comes amidst mounting challenges facing developing countries-ranging from financing and debt crises to food insecurity, climate change, the digital and technological divide, and energy insecurity.

Her Excellency emphasized that inclusive and sustainable development is not merely an economic goal but a foundation for peace, stability, and prosperity. She noted that, guided by this principle, Qatar joined the Global Development Initiative to support collective efforts to place development at the heart of multilateral international action, through a people-centered approach that fosters innovation and translates commitments into tangible actions and results.

She highlighted the importance of strengthening international cooperation to address the widening development financing gap and mobilize additional resources for developing nations-particularly the least developed countries. She emphasized the need to fulfill commitments regarding development finance, Official Development Assistance (ODA), and climate action, as well as to reform the international financial system to make it more responsive to the needs of developing countries and supportive of their efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation noted that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and digital technologies offer immense opportunities to accelerate progress toward sustainable development. However, she warned that these technologies could exacerbate inequalities if developing countries lack equitable access to technology, knowledge, and capacity-building. She called for enhanced international cooperation in technology transfer, innovation, scientific research, and digital capacity-building to ensure that the technological revolution serves as a driving force for development for all.

Her Excellency explained that the State of Qatar is working to achieve comprehensive national progress through the implementation of its National Vision 2030. She reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting sustainable development, fostering partnerships, and upholding international solidarity. She also highlighted Qatar's continued efforts to leverage its diverse partnerships with United Nations agencies and international financial institutions to support initiatives aimed at eradicating poverty, promoting quality education for all, ensuring energy access, enhancing food security and healthcare, and building resilience against shocks and humanitarian disasters.

She highlighted the State of Qatar's leading role in implementing the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries (2022-2031) by supporting projects that build resilience, enhance food security, and advance other programme outcomes. She noted Doha's preparations to host the High-Level Meeting on the Midterm Review of the Doha Programme of Action, slated for March 25-27, which aims to assess progress, renew the commitment to implementation and resource mobilization, share experiences, and support efforts toward sustainable graduation from the Least Developed Countries category.

Her Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to working with all member states to strengthen international cooperation and mobilize efforts and resources in the face of interconnected global challenges, thereby contributing to a more just, inclusive, and sustainable future