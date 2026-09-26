Caution Advised As Humid Weather Expected Across Qatar Next Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department has urged road users to exercise caution as relatively humid to humid weather conditions are expected across the country during the coming week.

In a social media post on Saturday, September 26, 2026, the department said with mist and fog could develop in some areas during the late-night and early-morning hours.

The department warned that the conditions may reduce horizontal visibility to less than 2km and, at times, to near zero in some areas.