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Caution Advised As Humid Weather Expected Across Qatar Next Week

Caution Advised As Humid Weather Expected Across Qatar Next Week


2026-09-26 02:04:35
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department has urged road users to exercise caution as relatively humid to humid weather conditions are expected across the country during the coming week.

In a social media post on Saturday, September 26, 2026, the department said with mist and fog could develop in some areas during the late-night and early-morning hours.

The department warned that the conditions may reduce horizontal visibility to less than 2km and, at times, to near zero in some areas.

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The Peninsula

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