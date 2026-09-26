Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials On Sidelines Of 81St UNGA Session

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York, USA: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met separately on Saturday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, HE Felix Plasencia, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Francophonie of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, HE Therese Kayikwamba Wagner; State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain, HE Diego Martinez Belio and the US Deputy Secretary of State, HE Christopher Landau.Dr Al Khulaifi also met with the Presidential Envoy and Senior Advisor for Africa at the US Department of State, HE Massad Boulos and US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, HE Juan Segura, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.The meetings discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and boost them, the latest developments in the region, as well as a host of issues of common concern.