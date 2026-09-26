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Amir Sends Condolences To President Of Kazakhstan

Amir Sends Condolences To President Of Kazakhstan


2026-09-26 02:04:35
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Saturday a cable of condolences to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the military personnel who drowned during naval exercises in the Caspian Sea, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

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The Peninsula

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