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Amir Offers Condolences To UAE Vice President

Amir Offers Condolences To UAE Vice President


2026-09-26 02:04:34
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a phone call on Saturday with HH Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the call, HH the Amir expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy on the passing of the latter's brother, the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, praying to Almighty Allah to encompass him with His boundless mercy, grant him a place in His spacious Paradise and bestow patience and solace upon his family.

For his part, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for his sincere fraternal sentiments.

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The Peninsula

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