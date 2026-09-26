Qatar Embassy In Thailand Warns Citizens Over Heavy Rains, Flooding Risks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Qatar in Thailand on Saturday urged Qatari citizens currently in the country to exercise caution amid heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding.

Citing alerts issued by Thailand's meteorological authorities, the embassy said heavy rains could lead to rising water levels, flooding and traffic disruptions.

It warned that rising water levels could also trigger flash floods and landslides, particularly in low-lying areas near rivers.

The embassy advised citizens to follow instructions issued by local authorities and keep track of weather updates.

In case of emergency, Qatari citizens can contact the embassy on +66 622162222, +66 809305384, or +66 615102679.

