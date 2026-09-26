Vietjet Signs Agreement With Starlink To Bring Free High-Speed Wi-Fi To Its Global Network

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) During the working visit to the United States by Vietnam's General Secretary and President To Lam, Vietjet, together with its group companies Galaxy Holdings and Galaxy Telecom, signed a strategic partnership agreement with Starlink, the satellite internet service engineered and operated by SpaceX, to provide passengers with free, high-speed Wi-Fi on Vietjet flights,

The agreement was exchanged in the presence of Vietnam's General Secretary and President To Lam, senior leaders and business representatives from both countries, marking a new milestone in aviation technology cooperation between Vietnam and the United States.

In the initial phase, Starlink will be installed on 120 Vietjet aircraft, including 100 Airbus A321 and Boeing 737 aircraft and 20 Airbus A330 aircraft. Vietjet also plans to equip all future aircraft deliveries with high-speed internet, extending connectivity across its Vietnam domestic and international network, including the Colombo to Ho Chi Minh City service.

With high-speed, low-latency connectivity and coverage over oceans, polar regions and remote areas, Starlink will enable passengers to work, stay connected, stream entertainment and access online content throughout their journey. Vietjet aims to make high-speed inflight Wi-Fi no longer a premium amenity, but an essential and widely accessible digital service for everyday air travel.

Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Vietjet Chairwoman, said:“With Starlink, time in the air no longer has to mean time offline. Vietjet passengers will be able to stay connected throughout their journey, whether working, staying entertained, or keeping in touch with family and friends. This reflects Vietjet's longstanding commitment to innovation and our ambition to bring leading technologies closer to more people.”

“The introduction of Starlink on Vietjet will build on the fast, reliable service already connecting homes and businesses on the ground in Vietnam,” said Tim Hughes, Senior Vice President of Global Business and Government Affairs at SpaceX.“We're thrilled to deliver a connectivity experience to Vietjet and its customers, making every journey better, smoother and infinitely more enjoyable.”

The Starlink agreement marks the beginning of a long-term technology relationship between Vietjet and SpaceX. Together with its modern fleet and continued investment in data, artificial intelligence and highly skilled talent, Vietjet is building a digital aviation ecosystem that keeps millions of passengers, including those flying to and from Sri Lanka, connected to the world throughout their journeys.