Still Chosen, Still Evolving: Coca-Cola Celebrates Twin Wins At Calin Popular Awards 2026 And SLIM DIGIS 2.6

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sixty-five years after Coca-Cola first became part of life in Sri Lanka, the brand continues to demonstrate an enduring ability to remain both familiar and relevant, earning recognition at the Calin Popular Awards 2026 and SLIM DIGIS 2.6.

Coca-Cola Beverages Sri Lanka was named 'Most Popular Beverage Brand of the Year' at the Calin Popular Awards 2026, reaffirming the brand's continued place in the preferences of Sri Lankan consumers. At SLIM DIGIS 2.6, Coca-Cola's Real Magic was recognised for 'Best Use of Experiential & On-Ground Digital Amplification', highlighting how the brand continues to evolve the way it engages people by connecting real-world experiences with digital interaction.

The two recognitions are particularly significant in a milestone year for Coca-Cola. In 2026, the brand celebrates 65 years in Sri Lanka, a journey spanning generations of family gatherings, celebrations, meals and everyday moments. Its anniversary campaign, 'Thank You for Always Picking Coca-Cola', places that long-standing relationship with consumers at the centre of the milestone.

“These recognitions are especially meaningful as we celebrate 65 years in Sri Lanka. Generations of Sri Lankans have continued to choose Coca-Cola, and that trust is something we never take for granted. At the same time, remaining relevant means continuously evolving how we connect with consumers. The recognition from both Calin Popular Awards and SLIM DIGIS reflects that balance between an enduring relationship and creating experiences that resonate with consumers today,” said Mario Perera, Country Head, Sri Lanka and Maldives, The Coca-Cola Company.

For a brand with more than six decades of history in the country, being recognised once again as the Most Popular Beverage Brand of the Year speaks to more than familiarity. It reflects Coca-Cola's ability to continue earning consumer choice while adapting to how new generations discover, experience and engage with brands.

Together, the Calin Popular Awards and SLIM DIGIS recognitions capture both sides of that story: a beverage Sri Lankans continue to choose, and a brand that continues to find new ways to connect with them.