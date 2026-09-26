You Feel Fine At 65 - These 7 Health Checks Could Still Save You Money Later

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Turning 65 can feel surprisingly uneventful when you're healthy, active, and not taking a cabinet full of medications. That makes it tempting to postpone screenings until something actually feels wrong, especially when every medical appointment seems capable of generating another bill. But many conditions that become more common with age, including high blood pressure, diabetes, osteoporosis, and several cancers, can develop before obvious symptoms appear. That's why preventive health screenings after 65 aren't just about protecting your health; catching a problem earlier may help you avoid more complicated and potentially expensive treatment later. Medicare also covers many preventive services at no cost when eligibility and provider requirements are met, making this a good time to learn which checks belong on your calendar. Here are seven health checks that could still help you save money down the road.

1. Check Your Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Risk

Feeling energetic doesn't tell you what your blood pressure, cholesterol, or triglycerides are doing behind the scenes. Medicare covers cardiovascular disease screening blood tests for cholesterol, lipid, and triglyceride levels once every five years, and it also covers an annual cardiovascular behavioral therapy visit with an eligible primary care provider. High blood pressure and abnormal cholesterol can contribute to cardiovascular disease long before they interfere with everyday activities, which makes routine monitoring especially valuable. From a financial standpoint, discovering a manageable risk factor during an ordinary office visit is preferable to first discovering cardiovascular disease during an emergency hospitalization. Ask your provider which cardiovascular preventive health screenings after 65 make sense based on your numbers, medications, smoking history, and family history.

2. Find Out Whether You Need Diabetes Screening

Type 2 diabetes can develop gradually enough that someone may feel perfectly healthy while blood glucose levels are already moving into an unhealthy range. Medicare includes diabetes screening among its covered preventive services, and people who meet certain eligibility requirements may also qualify for the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program. Identifying prediabetes creates an opportunity to discuss nutrition, physical activity, weight, and other risk factors before diabetes potentially produces costly complications. Those complications can eventually involve the eyes, kidneys, nerves, feet, and cardiovascular system, making prevention and early management financially relevant as well as medically important. Don't assume that feeling normal (or never having needed diabetes medication before) is a substitute for discussing your individual screening schedule with your healthcare provider.

3. Stay Current on Colorectal Cancer Screening

You shouldn't wait for stomach pain or another symptom before asking whether your colorectal cancer screening is current. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends colorectal cancer screening for average-risk adults through age 75, with several options available rather than colonoscopy being the only choice. Depending on the method, screening intervals range from annual stool testing to colonoscopy every 10 years, although an abnormal non-colonoscopy test generally requires follow-up colonoscopy. Medicare covers several colorectal cancer screening methods, including colonoscopy, fecal occult blood testing, CT colonography, blood-based biomarker tests, and multi-target stool DNA testing when applicable coverage requirements are met. Among preventive health screenings after 65, this is one where knowing the date and type of your last screening can prevent both unnecessary repeat testing and an overdue exam.

4. Ask Whether It's Time to Check Bone Density

Bones can weaken without hurting, which is one reason osteoporosis can remain unnoticed until someone experiences a fracture. Medicare Part B includes bone mass measurements among its preventive services for eligible beneficiaries, and osteoporosis risk depends on factors including age, sex, medications, medical history, and previous fractures. A fracture at 65 or 70 can create expenses extending far beyond the initial emergency-room bill, potentially including surgery, rehabilitation, mobility equipment, home modifications, and temporary or permanent help with daily activities. That makes bone health a financial issue too, particularly for retirees trying to preserve savings and independence. Instead of assuming strong bones because you haven't broken one recently, ask whether your risk profile indicates that bone-density testing is appropriate.

5. Don't Treat Vision Checks as Just an Eyeglass Issue

A quick vision check is included in the one-time“Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit, but eye health becomes more complicated once you start discussing routine eye care and specific disease screenings. Medicare lists glaucoma screening among its preventive services, but coverage depends on whether you're considered at high risk, so it's worth checking the rules rather than assuming every routine eye exam is free. Changes in vision can also affect driving, medication management, reading bills, navigating stairs, and avoiding falls, all of which have financial consequences beyond buying a new pair of glasses. Medicare Advantage plans may offer additional vision benefits that Original Medicare doesn't, so coverage should be verified with your particular plan before making an appointment. The practical lesson is to separate routine vision benefits from medically necessary eye care and covered screenings so an unexpected bill doesn't discourage you from getting appropriate care.

6. Make Mental Health Part of the Checkup

A preventive appointment shouldn't focus exclusively on blood tests and physical measurements. Medicare's“Welcome to Medicare” visit includes a review of potential depression risk, and Medicare covers a yearly depression screening when coverage requirements are met. Depression can affect sleep, appetite, activity, relationships, medication adherence, and a person's ability to stay on top of everyday responsibilities, including financial ones. Medicare says beneficiaries pay nothing for the annual depression screening when the provider accepts assignment, although treatment or additional services can have different cost-sharing rules. Including mental health among your preventive health screenings after 65 helps make prevention about your whole life rather than simply collecting acceptable numbers on a lab report.

7. Review the Cancer Screenings That Apply to You

Age 65 isn't the point when cancer screening suddenly becomes unnecessary, but the right tests depend on sex, personal history, family history, risk factors, and previous screening results. Medicare's preventive benefits include screening mammograms, prostate cancer screenings, cervical and vaginal cancer screenings, colorectal screening, and lung cancer screening for beneficiaries who meet the respective eligibility requirements. That doesn't mean everyone should receive every available test, and screening decisions can change as people grow older or develop other medical conditions. Bring your screening history to an appointment and ask which tests you're due for, which ones don't apply to you, and when a future screening may no longer provide enough benefit to justify its risks. This individualized conversation is far more useful than ordering a collection of tests simply because you've reached a particular birthday.

Your First Year on Medicare Is a Good Time to Build a Baseline

If you're newly enrolled in Part B, Medicare's one-time“Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit is available during your first 12 months and costs nothing when your provider accepts assignment, although additional services performed during the appointment can create charges. The visit reviews your medical and family history, medications, vaccines, depression risk, BMI, vision, and recommended preventive services, and you receive a written prevention plan. After that introductory period, Medicare's yearly Wellness visit can help update a personalized prevention plan based on your health and risk factors. Using those appointments to organize your preventive health screenings after 65 can help you spot gaps before a manageable issue becomes a more complicated (and potentially more expensive) health problem.

Which health screening have you been putting off, and would knowing Medicare might cover it make you more likely to finally schedule it?