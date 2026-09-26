Avsky Corporation Backs Will Kimmel's No. 69 In ARCA Season Finale At Kansas

Will Kimmel's #69 Car With AvSky Corporation Sponsorship

Venice, Florida, aviation company joins a lineup of aviation partners on the family-owned Kimmel Racing Ford for the Menards 150

- Cameron Cary, CEO of AvSky ChartersVENICE, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AvSky Corporation, the parent company of private jet charter brokerage AvSky Charters, sponsored Will Kimmel's No. 69 Kimmel Racing Ford Mustang in the Menards 150 at Kansas Speedway on Friday, Sept. 25, the season finale of the ARCA Menards Series, broadcast live on FS1.Officially entered as the No. 69 AvSky/Aviation Technology Ford, the red Mustang carried the AvSky Corporation logo on its rear quarter panel. AvSky was one of several aviation companies that backed the family-owned Indiana team for its final race of the year.The 100-lap race on Kansas Speedway's 1.5-mile oval decided the 2026 ARCA championship. Twenty-seven cars took the green flag under the lights after a day of rain at the track. Aviation Technology, a Louisville-based Part 145 maintenance provider, carried the hood of the No. 69, with AvSky Corporation, LuxMist, R3 Aviation Marketing and Old Commonwealth Distillery among the partners on the rest of the car.Kimmel was running in the top five when he spun in fluid in Turn 4 on lap 41. Points leader Jake Bollman could not avoid the No. 69, and Austin Vaughn was also collected. All three drivers were checked and released at the infield care center, but the damage ended Kimmel's night, and he was scored 23rd. Carson Brown won the race, and Thomas Annunziata won the championship on a tiebreaker.The No. 69 went to Kansas as an aviation car, with Aviation Technology, R3 Aviation Marketing and AvSky Corporation sharing the sheet metal. The pairing fits: a race weekend packs practice, qualifying and the race into a few days before teams, drivers, sponsors and guests scatter to the next track - the kind of time-sensitive travel private aviation is built for."Kimmel Racing is a prime example of speed and preparative excellence," said Cameron Cary, CEO of AvSky Charters. "Their team is one of the last true racing families around, and that spirit runs deep in everything they do."Much like Kimmel Racing, our team at AvSky prides itself on the same principles: sweat every detail, treat passengers like family, and never settle for just good enough. Seeing the No. 69 car pass drivers to run in the top three at Kansas showed exactly what that approach can do. We are grateful to be a part of that."Kimmel Racing dates to 1949, when Bill Kimmel Sr. watched his friend Cotton Priddy haul a race car to Sportsdrome Speedway in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and bought a car of his own the next week. "Big Bill" went on to win more than 500 features and 12 track championships across the Midwest. His son Frank Kimmel became the most successful driver in ARCA history, with 10 championships and 80 wins, and his son Bill Jr. served as Frank's crew chief beginning in 1999.More than 75 years later, the Clarksville, Indiana, team is still family-owned and family-run. Will Kimmel, Bill Jr.'s son and a native of nearby Sellersburg, became the youngest driver to win the Salem Speedway Super Late Model championship at age 19. He has since logged more than 100 feature wins and more than 140 ARCA starts, and he came into Kansas off a third-place finish in the Spruce 212 at Salem Speedway on Sept. 12. The team is already planning its 2027 season.About AvSky Charters:AvSky Charters is a private jet charter brokerage with offices at Venice Municipal Airport (KVNC) in Venice, Florida, and in downtown Wellen Park. It arranges on-demand private flights worldwide through a network of FAA Part 135 certified operators, backed by a Florida-based team available 24/7. AvSky Charters is part of the AvSky Corporation family, along with Rocky Mountain Air Parts and AvSKY Jets, one of the world's leading aircraft sales and acquisition firms. Learn more at avskycharters, request a quote, or call (800) 541-0381.###

Jim Malec

AvSky Charters

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AvSky Corporation Backs Will Kimmel's No. 69 in ARCA Season Finale at Kansas News Provided By AvSky Charters September 26, 2026, 17:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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